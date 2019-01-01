Johns Hopkins University Logo

The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.

Advanced Statistics for Data Science
Advanced Statistics for Data Science Specialization

Algebra: Elementary to Advanced
Algebra: Elementary to Advanced Specialization

Biostatistics in Public Health
Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization

Cancer Biology
Cancer Biology Specialization

Data Literacy
Data Literacy Specialization

Data Science
Data Science Specialization

Data Science: Foundations using R
Data Science: Foundations using R Specialization

Data Science: Statistics and Machine Learning
Data Science: Statistics and Machine Learning Specialization

Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R
Data Visualization & Dashboarding with R Specialization

Differential Calculus through Data and Modeling
Differential Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization

Epidemiology in Public Health Practice
Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization

Executive Data Science
Executive Data Science Specialization

Foundations of Global Health
Foundations of Global Health Specialization

GPU Programming
GPU Programming Specialization

Genomic Data Science
Genomic Data Science Specialization

Health Informatics
Health Informatics Specialization

Healthcare IT Support
Healthcare IT Support Specialization

Integral Calculus through Data and Modeling
Integral Calculus through Data and Modeling Specialization

Mastering Software Development in R
Mastering Software Development in R Specialization

Neuroscience and Neuroimaging
Neuroscience and Neuroimaging Specialization

Patient Safety
Patient Safety Specialization

Precalculus through Data and Modelling
Precalculus through Data and Modelling Specialization

Teaching Writing
Teaching Writing Specialization

Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R
Tidyverse Skills for Data Science in R Specialization

Abdoulaye Maïga

Abdoulaye Maïga

Assistant Scientist
International Health | Global Disease Epidemiology & Control Program
Agbessi Amouzou

Agbessi Amouzou

Associate Professor
International Health
Alex McCourt, JD, PhD, MPH

Alex McCourt, JD, PhD, MPH

Assistant Scientist
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Alice Bonner

Alice Bonner

Director of Strategic Partnerships for CAPABLE and Adjunct Faculty
Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Aneri Pattani

Aneri Pattani

Bloomberg Fellow & National Correspondent at Kaiser Health News
Mental Health
Anna Kalbarczyk

Anna Kalbarczyk

Research Associate
International Health
Anne Rompalo, MD, ScM

Anne Rompalo, MD, ScM

Professor
School of Medicine
Arnold Bakker

Arnold Bakker

Associate Professor
Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
Aruna Chandran, MD, MPH

Aruna Chandran, MD, MPH

Associate Scientist
Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Ashley Gripper, PhDc, MPH

Ashley Gripper, PhDc, MPH

Health Policy Research Scholar
Environmental Health, Harvard University
Ashley L. Sheffel

Ashley L. Sheffel

Assistant Scientist
International Health | Global Disease Epidemiology & Control Program
Ashwini S. Davison, M.D.

Ashwini S. Davison, M.D.

Director of Strategy and Transformation
Informatics Education
Becky Ramsing

Becky Ramsing

Senior Program Officer, Food Communities & Public Health
Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future
Ben Langmead, PhD

Ben Langmead, PhD

Assistant Professor
Computer Science
Bob Hody

Bob Hody

Brent Kim

Brent Kim

Research Program Manager, Food Production and Public Health Program
Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future
Brian Hasselfeld

Brian Hasselfeld

Medical Director, Digital Health and Telemedicine
Brian Klaas

Brian Klaas

Instructor
W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology
Brian Caffo, PhD

Brian Caffo, PhD

Professor, Biostatistics
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Brooke Anderson

Brooke Anderson

Assistant Professor, Environmental & Radiological Health Sciences
Colorado State University
Candace Savonen, MS

Candace Savonen, MS

Research Associate
Department of Biostatistics
Carrie Wright, PhD

Carrie Wright, PhD

Assistant Scientist, Biostatistics
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Cassandra Crifasi, PhD, MPH

Cassandra Crifasi, PhD, MPH

Deputy Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research
Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
Chancellor Thomas Pascale

Chancellor Thomas Pascale

Computer Science
Chung-Fu Chang

Chung-Fu Chang

Adjunct Faculty
Whiting School of Engineering
Ciprian M. Crainiceanu

Ciprian M. Crainiceanu

Professor
Biostatstics
Collin Paschall

Collin Paschall

Senior Lecturer
Johns Hopkins University Center for Advanced Governmental Studies
Daniel W. Webster, ScD, MPH

Daniel W. Webster, ScD, MPH

Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Daniel Taber

Daniel Taber

Assistant Professor
School of Public Health (UT Health)
David Bishai, MD, PhD

David Bishai, MD, PhD

Professor
Population, Family and Reproductive Health
David Thompson DNSc, MS, RN

David Thompson DNSc, MS, RN

Associate Professor
Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality/Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
David Schwartz

David Schwartz

Instructional Design Technology Manager
Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality
Debra JH Mathews, PhD, MA

Debra JH Mathews, PhD, MA

Assistant Director for Science Programs
Berman Institute of Bioethics
Dr. Jason Farley, PhD, MPH, CRNP

Dr. Jason Farley, PhD, MPH, CRNP

Associate Professor
School of Nursing
Dr. Henry Perry, MD, PhD, MPH

Dr. Henry Perry, MD, PhD, MPH

Senior Scientist, International Health
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Dr. Matthew (Matt) Montoya

Dr. Matthew (Matt) Montoya

Principal Chief Engineer/Researcher-Practitioner/Professor-Lecturer
Healthcare Systems Engineering
Dr. Megan Weil Latshaw, PhD

Dr. Megan Weil Latshaw, PhD

Director of the Masters Programs in Environmental Health
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Dr. Ellen Silbergeld

Dr. Ellen Silbergeld

Professor
Environmental Health and Engineering
Dr. Elizabeth Sweeney

Dr. Elizabeth Sweeney

Rice Academy Postdoctoral Fellow
Biostatistics
Ebony Williams

Ebony Williams

EPIC Applications Supervisor
Clinical Information Systems Education
Eileen Kasda

Eileen Kasda

Elizabeth C. Lee, PhD

Elizabeth C. Lee, PhD

Research Associate, Epidemiology
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Emily Ambinder

Emily Ambinder

Assistant Professor
Johns Hopkins Medicine Department of Radiology and Radiological Science
Emily Gurley, PhD, MPH

Emily Gurley, PhD, MPH

Associate Scientist
Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Frank R. Lin, MD, PhD

Frank R. Lin, MD, PhD

Director
Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health
George Everly, Jr., PhD

George Everly, Jr., PhD

Professor, Center for Public Health Preparedness
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Gilbert Burnham, MD

Gilbert Burnham, MD

Professor
International Health
Gypsyamber D'Souza, PhD, MS, MPH

Gypsyamber D'Souza, PhD, MS, MPH

Professor
Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Hadi H. K. Kharrazi, MD, Ph.D

Hadi H. K. Kharrazi, MD, Ph.D

Assistant Professor
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Haley Axelrod

Haley Axelrod

Prostate Cancer Researcher
The James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute
Harold P. Lehmann, MD, Ph.D.

Harold P. Lehmann, MD, Ph.D.

Professor and Director
Division of Health Sciences Informatics
Helen Hughes

Helen Hughes

Assistant Medical Director, Office of Telemedicine
Holly C. Wilcox, PhD, MA

Holly C. Wilcox, PhD, MA

Professor
Bloomberg School of Public Health | School of Medicine | School of Education
Illysa Izenberg

Illysa Izenberg

Senior Lecturer
Whiting School of Engineering Center for Leadership Education
Janet Holbrook, PhD, MPH

Janet Holbrook, PhD, MPH

Associate Professor, Epidemiology
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Jasmine McNeil, MBA, MA

Jasmine McNeil, MBA, MA

Manager
Johns Hopkins Technology Innovation Center
Jaya Gupta, PhD

Jaya Gupta, PhD

Health Systems Researcher
Global Disease Epidemiology & Control Program
Jeff Leek, PhD

Jeff Leek, PhD

Associate Professor, Biostatistics
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Jelani Zarif

Jelani Zarif

Prostate Cancer Researcher
The James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute
Jennifer A. Deal, PhD

Jennifer A. Deal, PhD

Associate Director of Academic Training
Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health
Jennifer Bachner, PhD

Jennifer Bachner, PhD

Director
Data Analytics and Policy Program
Jessica Jones-Smith

Jessica Jones-Smith

Assistant Professor
Human Nutrition
Jessica M. Roosth

Jessica M. Roosth

Project Leader
Information Technology
John Muschelli III

John Muschelli III

Assistant Scientist
Biostatistics
John McGready, PhD, MS

John McGready, PhD, MS

Associate Scientist, Biostatistics
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Jon S. Vernick, JD, MPH

Jon S. Vernick, JD, MPH

Senior Scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Joseph W. Cutrone, PhD

Joseph W. Cutrone, PhD

Senior Lecturer and Director of Online Programs
Mathematics
Josh Horwitz, JD

Josh Horwitz, JD

Executive Director, Coalition to Stop Gun Violence
Joshua Sharfstein, MD

Joshua Sharfstein, MD

Associate Dean for Public Health Practice
Juliana Bilowich

Juliana Bilowich

Director of Housing Operations and Policy
LeadingAge
Justin Lessler, PhD, MS

Justin Lessler, PhD, MS

Associate Professor
Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Kasper Daniel Hansen, PhD

Kasper Daniel Hansen, PhD

Assistant Professor, Biostatistics and Genetic Medicine
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Katherine Hoops, MD, MPH

Katherine Hoops, MD, MPH

Assistant Professor
Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Kathy Ruble

Kathy Ruble

Director, Survivorship Program
Division of Pediatric Oncology
Kay Dickersin, PhD

Kay Dickersin, PhD

Professor, Epidemiology
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Kayla de la Haye

Kayla de la Haye

Assistant Professor of Preventative Medicine
Keck School of Medicine (USC)
Keeve Nachman, PhD, MHS

Keeve Nachman, PhD, MHS

Assistant Professor, Environmental Health Sciences
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Kenneth J. Pienta, M.D.

Kenneth J. Pienta, M.D.

The Donald S. Coffey Professor of Urology
The James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute
Kenneth Valkenburg

Kenneth Valkenburg

Prostate Cancer Researcher
The James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute
Keri Althoff, PhD, MPH

Keri Althoff, PhD, MPH

Associate Professor
Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Kunihiro Matsushita, MD, PhD

Kunihiro Matsushita, MD, PhD

Associate Professor
Cardiovascular and Clinical Epidemiology, JHSPH
Kyra Grantz

Kyra Grantz

PhD Student
Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Laura N. Gitlin, PhD

Laura N. Gitlin, PhD

Professor
Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing
Lea T. Drye, PhD

Lea T. Drye, PhD

Assistant Scientist, Epidemiology
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Lena Smirnova

Lena Smirnova

Research Associate
Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing
Ligia Paina, PhD

Ligia Paina, PhD

Assistant Scientist
International Health
Liliana Florea, PhD

Liliana Florea, PhD

Assistant Professor
McKusick-Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine
Lisa Jacobson

Lisa Jacobson

Lisa A. Cooper, M.D.

Lisa A. Cooper, M.D.

Director, The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Lisa H. Lubomski, PhD

Lisa H. Lubomski, PhD

Assistant Professor
Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Lucy D’Agostino McGowan

Lucy D’Agostino McGowan

Assistant Professor of Statistics
Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Wake Forest University
Marcela Nava, MSSW, MPP, PhD

Marcela Nava, MSSW, MPP, PhD

Health Policy Research Scholar
The University of Texas at Arlington; The University of Texas at Dallas
Mark Farrington

Mark Farrington

Assistant Director
MA in Teaching Writing Program
Mark Komisky, JD

Mark Komisky, JD

Director, Technology Development
Johns Hopkins Tech Ventures
Martin Lindquist, PhD, MSc

Martin Lindquist, PhD, MSc

Professor, Biostatistics
Bloomberg School of Public Health | Johns Hopkins University
Matt Austin

Matt Austin

Assistant Professor
Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Megan E. Henry, PhD

Megan E. Henry, PhD

Assistant Scientist
Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Melinda K. Munos

Melinda K. Munos

Assistant Professor
International Health | Global Disease Epidemiology & Control Program
Melinda Sawyer

Melinda Sawyer

Director, Patient Safety
Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety
Michael Shields

Michael Shields

Associate Professor
Dept. of Civil and Systems Engineering, Whiting School of Engineering
Michele Decker, ScD, MPH

Michele Decker, ScD, MPH

Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health
Mihaela Pertea, PhD

Mihaela Pertea, PhD

Assistant Professor
Center for Computational Biology
Mija Ververs

Mija Ververs

Senior Associate
Health Systems
Molly Nace

Molly Nace

Epidemiology Research Associate
Pennsylvania Department of Health
Morgan Katz

Morgan Katz

Assistant Professor of Infectious Disease
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Nancy Hodgson, PhD, RN, FAAN

Nancy Hodgson, PhD, RN, FAAN

Adjunct Instructor
Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing
Neff Walker

Neff Walker

Senior Scientist
International Health
Nicholas S. Reed, AuD

Nicholas S. Reed, AuD

Assistant Professor
Department of Epidemiology
Pamela Rhubart Berg

Pamela Rhubart Berg

Food Systems Education Program Manager
Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, Department of Environmental Health and Engineering
Paul Nagy, PhD, FSIIM

Paul Nagy, PhD, FSIIM

Associate Professor of Radiology
Informatics Education
Paul Huckett

Paul Huckett

Assistant Dean, Learning Design & Innovation
Whiting School of Engineering
Rahmat Beheshti

Rahmat Beheshti

Postdoctoral Fellow
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Ramin Mojtabai, MD

Ramin Mojtabai, MD

Associate Professor, Mental Health
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Rebecca Canino

Rebecca Canino

Administrative Director
Office of Telemedicine
Rebecca G. Williams, MSPH

Rebecca G. Williams, MSPH

Teach-Out Program Manager
Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research
Robert S. Lawrence, MD

Robert S. Lawrence, MD

Professor, Department of Environmental Health Sciences
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Robin Jump

Robin Jump

Associate Professor
Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center
Roger D. Peng, PhD

Roger D. Peng, PhD

Associate Professor, Biostatistics
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Roni Neff

Roni Neff

Associate Professor
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Rupali J. Limaye, PhD, MPH, MA

Rupali J. Limaye, PhD, MPH, MA

Associate Scientist
Department of International Health
Sam Meiselman

Sam Meiselman

Senior Software Engineer
Enterprise Data Warehouse
Sanjula Jain, Ph.D.

Sanjula Jain, Ph.D.

SVP Market Strategy & Chief Research Officer, Trilliant Health Adjunct Assistant Professor
Biomedical Informatics and Data Sciences
Sarah Amend

Sarah Amend

Prostate Cancer Researcher
The James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute
Sean Kross

Sean Kross

Department of Biostatistics
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Shannon Frattaroli, PhD, MPH

Shannon Frattaroli, PhD, MPH

Associate Professor
Health Policy and Management
Shannon Ellis, PhD

Shannon Ellis, PhD

Assistant Teaching Professor, Cognitive Science
UC San Diego
Stefan Baral, MD, MPH, MBA, FRCPC

Stefan Baral, MD, MPH, MBA, FRCPC

Professor
Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Stephanie Hicks, PhD

Stephanie Hicks, PhD

Assistant Professor, Biostatistics
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Steven Salzberg, PhD

Steven Salzberg, PhD

Professor
Biomedical Engineering, Computer Science, and Biostatistics
Sylvia Devlin, (R) (M) (QM), CIIP

Sylvia Devlin, (R) (M) (QM), CIIP

IT Manager
MIIT – Clinical Operations and eRadiology Center
Talata Sawadogo-Lewis

Talata Sawadogo-Lewis

Research Associate
International Health | Global Disease Epidemiology & Control Program
Tanjala S. Purnell, PhD MPH

Tanjala S. Purnell, PhD MPH

Director, The B.O.L.D. Health Equity Initiative
Johns Hopkins University
Thomas Glass

Thomas Glass

Professor
Epidemiology
Thomas Hartung

Thomas Hartung

Professor
Environmental Health and Engineering
Tianjing Li, MD, MHS, PHD

Tianjing Li, MD, MHS, PHD

Assistant Professor, Epidemiology
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Timothy Roberton, DrPH

Timothy Roberton, DrPH

Assistant Scientist
Global Disease Epidemiology & Control Program
Tor Wager, PhD

Tor Wager, PhD

Diana L. Taylor Distinguished Professor
Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences
Tristan Cabello, PhD

Tristan Cabello, PhD

Associate Director
The Master of Liberal Arts
Wietse A. Tol, PhD

Wietse A. Tol, PhD

Professor
Department of Public Health, University of Copenhagen
William Brieger, DrPH

William Brieger, DrPH

Professor, Health Systems Program of the Department of International Health
Bloomberg School of Public Health
William Eaton, PhD

William Eaton, PhD

Professor, Mental Health
Bloomberg School of Public Health
Yaakov Chaikin

Yaakov Chaikin

Adjunct Professor, Graduate Computer Science
Whiting School of Engineering
