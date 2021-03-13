About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Data Literacy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Survey Design
  • Statistical Analysis
  • Validity
  • Measurement
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Measurement

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Building a Measurement Model

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Survey Research

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Evaluating Measurement Models

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Data Literacy Specialization

Data Literacy

