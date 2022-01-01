- visualization
- Measurement Uncertainty
- Probability
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
- Statistics
- Causal Inference
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Empirical Evidence
- Cross-Sectional Analysis
- Basic Descriptive Statistics
- Survey Design
- Statistical Analysis
Data Literacy Specialization
Become a Data-driven Leader. Master the Fundamentals of Interpreting Data
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will develop expertise in calculating and interpreting statistical quantities, such as causal effects and measures of uncertainty. Learners will apply their knowledge to evaluating quantitative results and solving statistical problems. For the capstone project, learners will select and critically evaluate a piece of published, quantitative research.
An interest in learning how to interpret data in an applied manner
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Data – What It Is, What We Can Do With It
This course introduces students to data and statistics. By the end of the course, students should be able to interpret descriptive statistics, causal analyses and visualizations to draw meaningful insights.
Measurement – Turning Concepts into Data
This course provides a framework for how analysts can create and evaluate quantitative measures. Consider the many tricky concepts that are often of interest to analysts, such as health, educational attainment and trust in government. This course will explore various approaches for quantifying these concepts. The course begins with an overview of the different levels of measurement and ways to transform variables. We’ll then discuss how to construct and build a measurement model. We’ll next examine surveys, as they are one of the most frequently used measurement tools. As part of this discussion, we’ll cover survey sampling, design and evaluation. Lastly, we’ll consider different ways to judge the quality of a measure, such as by its level of reliability or validity. By the end of this course, you should be able to develop and critically assess measures for concepts worth study. After all, a good analysis is built on good measures.
Quantifying Relationships with Regression Models
This course will introduce you to the linear regression model, which is a powerful tool that researchers can use to measure the relationship between multiple variables. We’ll begin by exploring the components of a bivariate regression model, which estimates the relationship between an independent and dependent variable. Building on this foundation, we’ll then discuss how to create and interpret a multivariate model, binary dependent variable model and interactive model. We’ll also consider how different types of variables, such as categorical and dummy variables, can be appropriately incorporated into a model. Overall, we’ll discuss some of the many different ways a regression model can be used for both descriptive and causal inference, as well as the limitations of this analytical tool. By the end of the course, you should be able to interpret and critically evaluate a multivariate regression analysis.
What are the Chances? Probability and Uncertainty in Statistics
This course focuses on how analysts can measure and describe the confidence they have in their findings. The course begins with an overview of the key probability rules and concepts that govern the calculation of uncertainty measures. We’ll then apply these ideas to variables (which are the building blocks of statistics) and their associated probability distributions. The second half of the course will delve into the computation and interpretation of uncertainty. We’ll discuss how to conduct a hypothesis test using both test statistics and confidence intervals. Finally, we’ll consider the role of hypothesis testing in a regression context, including what we can and cannot learn from the statistical significance of a coefficient. By the end of the course, you should be able to discuss statistical findings in probabilistic terms and interpret the uncertainty of a particular estimate.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
