Jennifer Bachner, PhD

Director

Bio

Jennifer Bachner, Ph.D., is Director of the Master of Science in Data Analytics and Policy program and Certificate in Government Analytics program at Johns Hopkins University. She is the author of America’s State Governments: A Critical Look at Disconnected Democracies (with Benjamin Ginsberg, Routledge), What Washington Gets Wrong (with Benjamin Ginsberg, Penguin Random House) and editor of Analytics, Policy and Governance (with Kathryn Wagner Hill and Benjamin Ginsberg, Yale University Press). Her report, Predictive Policing: Preventing Crime with Data and Analytics, has been published by the IBM Center for the Business of Government. Her research on online learning and teaching research methods has been published by the Journal of Political Science Education and PS: Political Science and Politics. As an expert on analytics, political behavior, and online education, she has been quoted and/or cited in the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Baltimore Sun, Roll Call, Government Executive, and on NPR and Federal News Network. Bachner received her Ph.D. in Government from Harvard University and undergraduate degrees in political science and social studies education from the University of Maryland, College Park

Courses

Measurement – Turning Concepts into Data

What are the Chances? Probability and Uncertainty in Statistics

Quantifying Relationships with Regression Models

Data Literacy Capstone – Evaluating Research

Data – What It Is, What We Can Do With It

