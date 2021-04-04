About this Course

Beginner Level

An interest in learning how to make sense of data

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Causal Inference
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Empirical Evidence
  • Cross-Sectional Analysis
  • Basic Descriptive Statistics
Beginner Level

An interest in learning how to make sense of data

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Data and Theories

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Causality Framework

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Descriptive Statistics

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Visualizations

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

