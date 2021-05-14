By Cecil C L•
May 14, 2021
Very well! The two courses that I studied for this Specialization have really been a good reason to continue.
The voice of Mrs. Instructor and the explanation of each topic have been effective in teaching this subject.
Only many more exercises and examples are missing to experience our applications for ourselves. I hope more practice in the updates of the courses, if they exist.
Thank you!
By steve.tadeo@gmail.com•
Mar 30, 2021
The quiz and test questions were really well thought out and required application of the knowledge presented in the course. They re-enforced the learning. The course definitely help shaped my view of Data Literacy. I like the support articles. Great sources for reference and further analysis. Thanks 100% enjoyed the class
By Jason P C•
Dec 18, 2020
I came in trying to get a better explanation of statistical concepts and I was not disappointed. This course demystifies statistics by providing clear and simple explanations. The use of relevant examples makes anyone be interested in using statistics to get a better view of the world.
By Jeffrey G•
Dec 21, 2020
This is a very well done course that does an excellent job at explaining concepts of scientific theory, basic data analysis, and visualization. These are concepts that I would absolutely use to introduce the subject to others in my organization.
By Elijah•
May 7, 2021
This course is truly insightful when it comes to data analysis and visualization. I have learnt so much from the course. I hope others also get to experience the kind of joy that comes with this particular course.
By Nayyab A•
Apr 5, 2021
This course explains basic statistical data analysis and research methodology in a really easy, understandable, relatable, and intuitive manner.
By ABEL P G•
Dec 14, 2021
Contiene aspectos teóricos muy importantes, y es un buen inicio para el uso de herramientas de visualización de datos.
By vignaux•
Jul 26, 2021
Great introduction about how to understand and use Data for analysis
By The U L - T•
Mar 14, 2022
Very educational and thought-provoking.
By TCHATCHOUANG M G•
Mar 16, 2022
Explicit, detailed, interesting...
By Mellissa E•
Mar 6, 2022
Very challenging, in a good way!
By Alicia L Y•
Apr 6, 2021
Excellent introductory course!
By Cristhian C•
May 2, 2022
Thank you for this course.
By Atul P•
Jun 24, 2021
Short and sweet.
By Jenwit C•
Dec 27, 2020
Good to start
By Elizabeth W•
Mar 29, 2022
This course provides a broad introduction to statistical methods and visualisations. Whilst there is not obligatory practical work to do, the course does a good job of ensuring that you understand the fundamentals. Some of the week-end quiz questions are poorly formed (e.g. gives you two answers, both of which are correct, but only one of which counts as right in the quiz) - that's my only criticism.
By Renee•
May 25, 2021
A nice introduction. The use of the Introductory Statistics textbook was good and I've earmarked it for future reference; a couple of the blog reading choices about graph types could be updated. Looking forward to the next course in this specialization.
By Eman S•
Apr 21, 2021
An excellent introductory course for data understanding and analysis, I would advice to simplify the related readings to be more clear.
By Rob K•
Jan 19, 2022
Some of the quiz questions feel a bit unfair. Answers that are "Accurate, but..." do not feel appropriate for these kinds of lessons.
By Maria S•
Mar 29, 2021
This is a very clearly presented and well-prepared course. Some of the readings are much too advanced compared to the content of the videos and the quizzes. The course could use a little character.
By KETUL S 1•
Aug 11, 2021
i am not able to unenroll this course, so how can i do unenroll ?
By Mervat M•
Feb 27, 2021
Topics covered not properly integrated. Course seems a collection of topics from other courses, Highly dissatisfied.
Readings of week one was not very helpful.
By Chandrakant B•
Mar 7, 2021
Without my permission money has been deducted, looters
By mohammad•
Jan 31, 2021
boring and like a machine recorded text to speech