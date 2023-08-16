University of Colorado Boulder
Data Understanding and Visualization
University of Colorado Boulder

Data Understanding and Visualization

This course is part of Data Wrangling with Python Specialization

Taught in English

Di Wu

Instructor: Di Wu

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand and communicate the various statistical aspects of datasets, including measures of central tendency, variation, location, and correlation.

  • Utilize Pandas for data manipulation and preparation to set the foundation for data visualization.

  • Utilize Matplotlib and Seaborn to create accurate and meaningful data visualizations.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes, 1 assignment

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Data Wrangling with Python Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

The "Data Statistics" week provides students with a fundamental understanding of statistics as it relates to data analysis. You will explore essential statistical concepts, including measures of central tendency, variation, location, correlation, and other key statistical measures. This week serves as a crucial foundation for students to develop your data analysis and interpretation skills.

What's included

1 video4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

The "Data Visualization with Pandas" week focuses on uilizing the Pandas package to create effective and insightful data visualizations. You will learn various data visualization techniques to present and communicate data in a clear and concise manner, enhancing your ability to derive valuable insights from datasets.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

The "Data Visualization with Matplotlib" week focuses utilizing the Matplotlib package to create visually appealing and informative data visualizations. You will learn various data visualization techniques to effectively present and communicate data insights, enabling you to derive valuable information from datasets.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

The "Data Visualization with Seaborn" week focuses on utilizing the Seaborn package to create sophisticated and visually appealing data visualizations. You will learn various data visualization techniques using Seaborn to effectively present and communicate complex data patterns and relationships, empowering you to gain valuable insights from datasets.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Di Wu
University of Colorado Boulder
15 Courses29,331 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions