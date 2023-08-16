The "Data Understanding and Visualization" course provides students with essential statistical concepts to comprehend and analyze datasets effectively. Participants will learn about central tendency, variation, location, correlation, and other fundamental statistical measures. Additionally, the course introduces data visualization techniques using Pandas, Matplotlib, and Seaborn packages, enabling students to present data visually with appropriate plots for accurate and efficient communication.
Data Understanding and Visualization
This course is part of Data Wrangling with Python Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Understand and communicate the various statistical aspects of datasets, including measures of central tendency, variation, location, and correlation.
Utilize Pandas for data manipulation and preparation to set the foundation for data visualization.
Utilize Matplotlib and Seaborn to create accurate and meaningful data visualizations.
4 quizzes, 1 assignment
There are 4 modules in this course
The "Data Statistics" week provides students with a fundamental understanding of statistics as it relates to data analysis. You will explore essential statistical concepts, including measures of central tendency, variation, location, correlation, and other key statistical measures. This week serves as a crucial foundation for students to develop your data analysis and interpretation skills.
1 video4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
The "Data Visualization with Pandas" week focuses on uilizing the Pandas package to create effective and insightful data visualizations. You will learn various data visualization techniques to present and communicate data in a clear and concise manner, enhancing your ability to derive valuable insights from datasets.
1 video2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
The "Data Visualization with Matplotlib" week focuses utilizing the Matplotlib package to create visually appealing and informative data visualizations. You will learn various data visualization techniques to effectively present and communicate data insights, enabling you to derive valuable information from datasets.
1 video2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
The "Data Visualization with Seaborn" week focuses on utilizing the Seaborn package to create sophisticated and visually appealing data visualizations. You will learn various data visualization techniques using Seaborn to effectively present and communicate complex data patterns and relationships, empowering you to gain valuable insights from datasets.
1 video2 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 discussion prompt
