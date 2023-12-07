University of Colorado Boulder
Data Collection and Integration
University of Colorado Boulder

Data Collection and Integration

This course is part of Data Wrangling with Python Specialization

Taught in English

Di Wu

Instructor: Di Wu

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

28 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to utilize Python and Python packages to collect data from various sources

  • How to integrate data collected from various sources to a unified dataset for further processing and analysis

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

28 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Data Wrangling with Python Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

The "Collect Data from Files" week focuses on equipping you with the necessary skills to handle various file formats, such as txt, csv, json, xml, html, and more, for effective data collection. You will learn how to read, parse, and extract relevant data from different file types, enabling you to gather valuable information from diverse sources.

What's included

2 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

The "Collect Data from Web" week focuses on empowering you with the skills to extract data from various webpage formats using Python libraries like requests and Beautiful Soup. You will learn how to access web pages, retrieve HTML content, and parse the data to collect relevant information effectively.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

The "Collect Data from Database" week focuses on equipping you with the skills to interact with various SQL-like databases using Python packages. You will learn how to connect to databases, execute queries, and retrieve data from different database systems, enabling you to collect and utilize data efficiently.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

The "Collect Data from APIs" week focuses on enabling you to interact with various websites that provide Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). You will learn how to access APIs, retrieve data in structured formats (e.g., JSON or XML), and utilize Python to process and extract valuable information from API responses.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt

The "Data Integration" week focuses on the techniques and methodologies for integrating data collected from various sources. You will learn how to combine and merge datasets, handle data inconsistencies, and create a unified dataset for further analysis and decision-making.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

The "Case Study" week offers you the opportunity to apply the knowledge you have learned throughout the course in a practical and comprehensive case study. You will engage in data collection from various sources, including files, SQL-like databases, and web APIs, and then integrate the collected data into a unified dataset for further analysis. This week serves as a culminating activity, allowing you to demonstrate your skills in data collection, integration, and preparation for analysis.

What's included

1 reading1 assignment

Instructor

Di Wu
University of Colorado Boulder
15 Courses29,331 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions