This course teaches you to fetch and process data from services on the Internet. It covers Python list comprehensions and provides opportunities to practice extracting from and processing deeply nested data. You'll also learn how to use the Python requests module to interact with REST APIs and what to look for in documentation of those APIs. For the final project, you will construct a “tag recommender” for the flickr photo sharing site.
This course is part of the Python 3 Programming Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Nested Data and Nested Iteration
In week one the video lectures and activities from the Runestone textbook will cover more complex data structures. By the end of this week, you will have learned how to process json formatted data, traverse nested data using nested iteration, and extract values from nested data.
Map, Filter, and List Comprehensions
In week two you will be learning more advanced forms of accumulation. By the end of the week, you will have learned how to use the map and filter functions in combination with functions to transform or filter out data and store the resulting data in a new object. You will have also learned how to accumulate data using a list comprehension.
Internet APIs
In week three you will learn how to request data from the internet using Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). By the end of the week, you will have learned how to access data from a few APIs, cache data that you have requested, and also learned how to read and work with other APIs that were not touched on in the module.
Reviews
- 5 stars76.86%
- 4 stars17.57%
- 3 stars4.18%
- 2 stars0.70%
- 1 star0.67%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA COLLECTION AND PROCESSING WITH PYTHON
Excellent coursework and exercises to learn, especially for beginners - Really liked the presentation and constant support - seems like they know how people think while learning python :)
Good course like the others in the specialization! I found the end of course project unnecessary difficult because there were some subtle errors from the assessment questions and grader.
The final assignment which requires secondary sort on string in rever order is genius! Took a lot of trial and error to get it right.\n\nReally learned the power of lambda and sorting
Excellent course which teaches how to process request, extract and process Internet data in a simple and step by step approach. I have gained invaluable skills how to handle large data with Python
About the Python 3 Programming Specialization
This specialization teaches the fundamentals of programming in Python 3. We will begin at the beginning, with variables, conditionals, and loops, and get to some intermediate material like keyword parameters, list comprehensions, lambda expressions, and class inheritance.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.