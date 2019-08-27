About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Python 3 Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(7,690 ratings)
Week 1

6 hours to complete

Nested Data and Nested Iteration

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 127 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 2

4 hours to complete

Map, Filter, and List Comprehensions

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 75 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

6 hours to complete

Internet APIs

6 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 118 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes

