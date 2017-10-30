In the capstone, students will build a series of applications to retrieve, process and visualize data using Python. The projects will involve all the elements of the specialization. In the first part of the capstone, students will do some visualizations to become familiar with the technologies in use and then will pursue their own project to visualize some other data that they have or can find. Chapters 15 and 16 from the book “Python for Everybody” will serve as the backbone for the capstone. This course covers Python 3.
Make use of unicode characters and strings
Understand the basics of building a search engine
Select and process the data of your choice
Create email data visualizations
- Data Analysis
- Python Programming
- Database (DBMS)
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Welcome to the Capstone
Congratulations to everyone for making it this far. Before you begin, please view the Introduction video and read the Capstone Overview. The Course Resources section contains additional course-wide material that you may want to refer to in future weeks.
Building a Search Engine
This week we will download and run a simple version of the Google PageRank Algorithm and practice spidering some content. The assignment is peer-graded, and the first of three optional Honors assignments in the course. This a continuation of the material covered in Course 4 of the specialization, and is based on Chapter 16 of the textbook.
Exploring Data Sources (Project)
The optional Capstone project is your opportunity to select, process, and visualize the data of your choice, and receive feedback from your peers. The project is not graded, and can be as simple or complex as you like. This week's assignment is to identify a data source and make a short discussion forum post describing the data source and outlining some possible analysis that could be done with it. You will not be required to use the data source presented here for your actual analysis.
Spidering and Modeling Email Data
In our second optional Honors assignment, we will retrieve and process email data from the Sakai open source project. Video lectures will walk you through the process of retrieving, cleaning up, and modeling the data.
it was so amazing to learn python and some basis on databases, i have now to learn some R basis, pandas and more for more experience. thank you Dr CHUCK, will see you on ''history of internet"
Excellent certificate; the project was a bit too easy, but I guess its purpose was to show that something seemingly complex was the result of breaking things into simpler and more manageable pieces.
Now I understand how data mining, API's and dumping and retrieving data from a database works. Excellent course to start understanding how python can be used to work with data sources on the internet.
One of the finest specializations it has been my privilege to take up. Hope to complete the Honors portion soon. Thanks and regards to the teaching team and, of course, to Coursera.
About the Python for Everybody Specialization
This Specialization builds on the success of the Python for Everybody course and will introduce fundamental programming concepts including data structures, networked application program interfaces, and databases, using the Python programming language. In the Capstone Project, you’ll use the technologies learned throughout the Specialization to design and create your own applications for data retrieval, processing, and visualization.
