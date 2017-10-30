About this Course

102,361 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Python for Everybody Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Make use of unicode characters and strings

  • Understand the basics of building a search engine

  • Select and process the data of your choice

  • Create email data visualizations

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Python Programming
  • Database (DBMS)
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(13,506 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to the Capstone

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Building a Search Engine

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Exploring Data Sources (Project)

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Spidering and Modeling Email Data

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CAPSTONE: RETRIEVING, PROCESSING, AND VISUALIZING DATA WITH PYTHON

About the Python for Everybody Specialization

Python for Everybody

Frequently Asked Questions

