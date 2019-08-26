Master of Applied Data Science
University of Michigan
Accredited diploma
Offered by University of Michigan.
Taught in English
Engage in group discussions with professors and peers.
12 – 36 months
Approximate depending on course load.
100% online
Hands-on learning from anywhere, no travel required.
$32,912 - $43,894 USD
Learn from the #1 public research university in the U.S. and join the next generation of data scientists.
The University of Michigan School of Information’s online Master of Applied Data Science (MADS) degree is designed for aspiring data scientists to learn and apply skills through hands-on projects. You’ll learn how to use data to improve outcomes and achieve ambitious goals.
The MADS curriculum prepares you to be a leader in the field through mastery of core data science concepts like machine learning and natural language processing. By diving deep on key topics such as privacy, data ethics, and persuasive communication, you’ll be prepared to succeed within today’s organizations. You’ll also work with real data sets from top companies as you build a work portfolio that showcases your skills. Learn the systems and techniques that help organizations overcome data overload and make smart decisions.
Whether you’re looking to formulate better problem statements for data informed solutions, build predictive models, or visualize data in dashboards, this online Master’s program teaches the skills you need for success in an ever-changing field. We do not require the GRE or any other additional tests as part of our admissions process.
LEARN FROM A TOP 10 INFORMATION STUDIES PROGRAM
The University of Michigan’s School of Information (Top 10 Information Studies Program for 2022, U.S. News and World Report) has a long-established partnership with Coursera, and its faculty are experts at teaching online. More than 1 million learners have taken courses online from UMSI faculty since launching on Coursera.
PROVEN CAREER OUTCOMES
The University of Michigan’s School of Information prepares students to be leaders in the field. Graduates from the School of Information's on-campus programs have a 95% job placement rate, and go on to become data scientists at places like Google, Facebook and Amazon.
DIVERSE BACKGROUNDS WELCOME
There are only a few basic technical prerequisites (knowledge of statistics and Python) for the program. Students are not required to have a bachelor’s degree in a science or math discipline, or work experience in a technical field. Students who need a refresher on statistics and Python are encouraged to take the Statistics for Python and Python 3 Programming Specializations, which are also offered by the University of Michigan through Coursera.
LEADERSHIP-FOCUSED LEARNING
While other data science master’s programs focus on computer science theory, this online degree equips students for leadership with an end-to-end perspective on data science. Students are prepared to solve real-world problems through expertise on contextual inquiry, data visualization and presentation.
RENOWNED FACULTY
University of Michigan professors are among the most respected and passionate in the field. Their expertise provides the highest quality of instruction to online degree learners. Students get direct access to faculty and graduate students through live office hours and email conversations.
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN COMMUNITY
The University of Michigan community provides a wide range of student services, including access to libraries and exclusive job listings. Students who complete online graduate degrees join the 630,000-strong Michigan alumni network, and are invited to participate in commencement ceremonies in Ann Arbor.
The application for the Fall 2022 cohort is now open.
The priority application deadline is June 1, 2022.
Classes for the Fall 2022 cohort will begin on August 30, 2022.
Interested in this degree? Need more programming experience? The following two specializations from University of Michigan will give you the Python and statistics background needed to begin the Master of Applied Data Science degree:
The Python 3 Programming Specialization teaches the basics of programming in Python 3. It covers fundamental techniques like variables, conditionals, and loops. The course also includes intermediate materials like keyword parameters, list comprehensions, lambda expressions, and class inheritance.
The Statistics with Python Specialization covers beginning and intermediate concepts of statistical analysis using the Python programming language. Learners will explore where data comes from, what types of data can be collected, data design, data management, and how to effectively carry out exploration and visualization. Students will utilize data for estimation and assessing theories, construct confidence intervals, interpret inferential results, and apply more advanced statistical modeling procedures.
About the Program
Admissions
The University of Michigan School of Information’s Master of Applied Data Science welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds. The curriculum is designed for applicants who want to devote themselves to full-time study, as well as those who want to complete their degree while working.Learn more about Admissions
Academics
The Master of Applied Data Science Program equips students with the skills needed to apply data science in any number of real world contexts. It blends theory, computation, and application in a flexible online format.Learn more about Academics
Careers
University of Michigan School of Information master’s students earn the highest average salaries of any graduate program in similar areas of study, and 98%+ of our students report finding jobs in their field of choice.Learn more about Careers
Student Experience
Students will have access to renowned University of Michigan faculty and resources. They will also have opportunities to build community with other University of Michigan School of Information students who are working on graduate degrees.Learn more about Student Experience
About University of Michigan
With 102 top-10 graduate programs, the University of Michigan is ranked as the #1 public research university in the U.S. by the National Science Foundation.Learn more about University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
