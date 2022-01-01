About this Specialization

237,626 recent views
The 5 courses in this University of Michigan specialization introduce learners to data science through the python programming language. This skills-based specialization is intended for learners who have a basic python or programming background, and want to apply statistical, machine learning, information visualization, text analysis, and social network analysis techniques through popular python toolkits such as pandas, matplotlib, scikit-learn, nltk, and networkx to gain insight into their data. Introduction to Data Science in Python (course 1), Applied Plotting, Charting & Data Representation in Python (course 2), and Applied Machine Learning in Python (course 3) should be taken in order and prior to any other course in the specialization. After completing those, courses 4 and 5 can be taken in any order. All 5 are required to earn a certificate.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 7 hours/week
English
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Introduction to Data Science in Python

Applied Plotting, Charting & Data Representation in Python

Applied Machine Learning in Python

Applied Text Mining in Python

