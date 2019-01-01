Profile

Christopher Brooks

Assistant Professor

Bio

Christopher Brooks is a Research Assistant Professor in the School of Information and Director of Learning Analytics and Research in the Office of Digital Education & Innovation at the University of Michigan. His research focus is on the design of tools to better the teaching and learning experience in higher education, with a particular interest in understanding how learning analytics can be applied to human computer interaction through educational data mining, machine learning, and information visualization.

Courses

파이썬의 데이터 과학 소개

Introduction to Data Science in Python

Python Project: pillow, tesseract, and opencv

Introduction to Machine Learning in Sports Analytics

Applied Plotting, Charting & Data Representation in Python

