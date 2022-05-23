About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Sports Performance Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have some familiarity with Python before starting this course. We recommend the Python for Everybody Specialization.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Course 5 of 5 in the
Sports Performance Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should have some familiarity with Python before starting this course. We recommend the Python for Everybody Specialization.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Machine Learning Concepts

Week 2

Support Vector Machines

Week 3

Decision Trees

Week 4

Ensembles & Beyond

