Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Machine Learning in Sports Analytics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Machine Learning in Sports Analytics by University of Michigan

About the Course

In this course students will explore supervised machine learning techniques using the python scikit learn (sklearn) toolkit and real-world athletic data to understand both machine learning algorithms and how to predict athletic outcomes. Building on the previous courses in the specialization, students will apply methods such as support vector machines (SVM), decision trees, random forest, linear and logistic regression, and ensembles of learners to examine data from professional sports leagues such as the NHL and MLB as well as wearable devices such as the Apple Watch and inertial measurement units (IMUs). By the end of the course students will have a broad understanding of how classification and regression techniques can be used to enable sports analytics across athletic activities and events....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Introduction to Machine Learning in Sports Analytics

By Leonardo A

Sep 14, 2021

I've learned very interesting things about how to obtain, clean and preprocesse data. Also the Machine Learning tecniques although are very simple but very powerful. Thank you!

By Lam C V D

Dec 18, 2021

T​he labs need more clarity in instructions

By Artúr P S

Nov 6, 2021

Entirely different difficulty than the other courses. It seems like a whole another level, starts from a very high complexity. The quizzes ask questions which are much more deep level than the videos or the commentary.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder