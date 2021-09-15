By Leonardo A•
Sep 14, 2021
I've learned very interesting things about how to obtain, clean and preprocesse data. Also the Machine Learning tecniques although are very simple but very powerful. Thank you!
By Lam C V D•
Dec 18, 2021
The labs need more clarity in instructions
By Artúr P S•
Nov 6, 2021
Entirely different difficulty than the other courses. It seems like a whole another level, starts from a very high complexity. The quizzes ask questions which are much more deep level than the videos or the commentary.