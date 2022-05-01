作为“程序设计与算法”系列专项课程的结业实践项目，我们联合腾讯公司，为大家设计了一个实际应用问题——搜索引擎设计。这是互联网公司中极具代表的实际开发项目。如何高效地进行检索？如何有效地提升搜索的精度？… 将要求你解决一系列搜索引擎设计中面临的实际问题。通过这个项目实践，我们希望能够对你的实际编程能力进行衡量，也希望你能够充分展现自己所学到的知识和技能。我们将在项目展开的过程中提供腾讯资深工程师的专业解答，并从完成项目的学习者中选拔部分同学参与在腾讯公司的现场交流。完成本实践项目，表明你已经具备了在企业承担程序研发工作的能力。
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified)
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
欢迎进入程序开发项目
作业1：Read Token Stream
作业2：Storage Index
作业3：Write Inverted Index
作业4：Iterate and Score Documents on Posting List
作业5：Search Inverted Index
作业6：Composited Scores
作业7：Parse Query
本专项课程旨在系统培养你的程序设计与编写能力。系列课程从计算机的基础知识讲起，无论你来自任何学科和行业背景，都能快速理解；同时我们又系统性地介绍了C程序设计，C++程序设计，算法基础，数据结构与算法相关的内容，各门课之间联系紧密，循序渐进，能够帮你奠定坚实的程序开发基础；课程全部配套在线编程测试，将有效地训练和提升你编写程序的实际动手能力。并通过结业实践项目为你提供应用程序设计解决复杂现实问题的锻炼，从而积累实际开发的经验。因此，我们希望本专项课程能够帮助你完成从仅了解基本的计算机知识到能够利用高质量的程序解决实际问题的转变。
