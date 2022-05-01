About this Course

Course 7 of 7 in the
程序设计与算法 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Course 7 of 7 in the
程序设计与算法 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

欢迎进入程序开发项目

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
2 hours to complete

作业1：Read Token Stream

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

作业2：Storage Index

1 hour to complete
2 readings
1 hour to complete

作业3：Write Inverted Index

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

作业4：Iterate and Score Documents on Posting List

1 hour to complete
2 readings
1 hour to complete

作业5：Search Inverted Index

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

作业6：Composited Scores

1 hour to complete
2 readings
1 hour to complete

作业7：Parse Query

1 hour to complete
2 readings

About the 程序设计与算法 Specialization

程序设计与算法

