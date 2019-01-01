刘家瑛，博士，北京大学计算机科学技术研究所副教授。2010年6月毕业于北京大学计算机应用技术专业，获理学博士学位。2007年至2008年赴美国南加州大学多媒体通讯实验室做访问学者。2010年7月留校任教，加入北京大学计算机科学技术研究所从事科研教学工作。研究领域主要关注于图像视频处理与编码优化，已发表学术论文40余篇，申请发明专利近20项，其中7项已授权。曾获得“北京大学青年教师教学基本功比赛”一等奖，“教学信息化先进个人”。
Jiaying Liu is an Associate Professor with the Institute of Computer Science and Technology, Peking University. She received the Ph.D. degree with the Best Graduate Honor in computer science from Peking University in 2010. She was a Visiting Scholar with the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, from 2007 to 2008. Her current research interests include image processing, sparse signal representation, and video compression. Dr. Liu has published 40+ research papers, and filed 20+ patents with 7 granted.