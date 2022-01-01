About this Specialization

本专项课程旨在系统培养你的程序设计与编写能力。系列课程从计算机的基础知识讲起，无论你来自任何学科和行业背景，都能快速理解；同时我们又系统性地介绍了C程序设计，C++程序设计，算法基础，数据结构与算法相关的内容，各门课之间联系紧密，循序渐进，能够帮你奠定坚实的程序开发基础；课程全部配套在线编程测试，将有效地训练和提升你编写程序的实际动手能力。并通过结业实践项目为你提供应用程序设计解决复杂现实问题的锻炼，从而积累实际开发的经验。因此，我们希望本专项课程能够帮助你完成从仅了解基本的计算机知识到能够利用高质量的程序解决实际问题的转变。
计算导论与C语言基础

C程序设计进阶

C++程序设计

算法基础

Peking University

