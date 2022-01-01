- Data Structure
- Algorithms
- C Programming
- C++
- Computer Display Standard
计算导论与C语言基础
你有没有好奇过：计算机为什么能够进行计算？计算机程序是怎样运行的？你是否想知道：计算机未来可能的发展趋势有哪些？程序是如何编写出来的？如何学习程序设计语言？程序设计语言的基本成分有哪些？《计算导论》这门课将帮助你解决这些疑惑。
C程序设计进阶
如果说学习过《计算导论与C语言基础》，你已经迈入了C语言的殿堂，那么《C程序设计进阶》将帮助你更上一层楼，理解“结构化程序设计的基本思想”，掌握“C程序设计的基本技巧”，养成“良好的编程习惯和编程风格”，编写出“真正具有生命力的计算机程序”。完成这门课的学习，你将能解释C程序设计语言的基本概念与知识，并且使用C语言编写计算机程序解决生活工作中的实际问题。
C++程序设计
北京大学《C++程序设计》这门课将向你讲授C++程序设计有关的概念和语法，使你能够使用C++语言，以面向对象的方法编写可维护性、可扩充性好的，较大规模的程序。我们建议你在开始本课程之前已经熟悉了C语言和基本程设编写。这门课则将带你掌握C++语言中类、对象、运算符重载、继承、多态等面向对象的程序设计方法，以及模板、标准模板库STL等泛型程序设计的机制，体会和领悟面向对象程序设计方法和泛型程序设计方法的优势。
算法基础
算法代表着用系统的方法描述解决问题的策略机制，北京大学《算法基础》课程将带你一一探索枚举、二分、贪心、递归、深度优先搜索、广度优先搜索、动态规划等经典算法，体会他们巧妙的构思，感受他们利用计算解决问题的独特魅力。顺利完成本课程，你将不但能够掌握这些算法的原理，还能够对这些算法进行灵活应用以及准确实现。本课程的中的编程任务，将充分训练你的思维能力和动手能力，促成全面、缜密思考问题的习惯。达到本门课程的要求，即意味者你具备了初步的算法基础和较强的编程实现能力。
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
