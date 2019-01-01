Profile

Ge Li 李戈, Ph.D.

Associate Professor

    Bio

    李戈，北京大学信息科学技术学院软件研究所副教授，教育部高可信软件技术重点实验室（北京大学）成员，北京大学元培学院导师。当前研究领域包括软件工程、Web知识提取、知件工程等。自2006年留校任教以来，主讲“计算概论A”等课程，2008年“计算概论A”课程被推选为“国家级精品课程”。他曾获得北京大学青年教师教学基本功比赛第一名，北京市青年教师教学基本功比赛比赛一等奖，北京市高等院校计算机基础教育研究会教学交流“特等奖”。
    Ge Li, associate professor from the computer science department at Peking University, a faculty member of the Key Laboratory of High Confidence Software Technologies of Ministry of Education, an invited supervisor of Yuanpei College. He is a principal investigator of the National Software Asset Repository, which has won the second National Science & Technology Progress Award and the Beijing Science and Technology Award. His research interests covered artificial intelligence, machine learning and knowledge engineering. He is currently a lecturer of the National Excellent Courses "Introduction to Computing", and has won Beijing Educational Innovation Model, first prize of the Association of Computer Education in Beijing Colleges and Universities, first prize of Teaching Skills Competition of Beijing Universities.

    Courses

    计算导论与C语言基础

    C程序设计进阶

    程序开发项目实践

