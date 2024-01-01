Choose the Information Architecture CoursesThat Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Web Design
Skills you'll gain: Product Design, User Experience, User Research
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Critical Thinking, Design and Product, Front-End Web Development, Graphic Design, Human Computer Interaction, Research and Design, User Experience, User Experience Design, Visual Design, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Web Design, Strategy
Skills you'll gain: User Experience, Web Design, Web Development Tools
New York University
Skills you'll gain: Data Visualization, Data Analysis, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Tableau Software
- Status: Free
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you'll gain: Data Management, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Planning, Data Analysis, Strategy, Big Data, Transportation Operations Management, Business Intelligence
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Data Structures, Databases, Graph Theory, Operating Systems, Python Programming
Universidad de los Andes
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Extract, Transform, Load, Python Programming
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Visualization
Searches related to information architecture
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular information architecture courses
- Web Design: Strategy and Information Architecture: California Institute of the Arts
- Build Wireframes and Low-Fidelity Prototypes: Google
- IBM Data Privacy for Information Architecture: IBM
- Information Design: University of California San Diego
- UI / UX Design: California Institute of the Arts
- Build Dynamic User Interfaces (UI) for Websites: Google
- Information Visualization: Foundations: New York University
- Smart Cities – Management of Smart Urban Infrastructures: École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
- Introduction to UX Design MasterTrack Certificate Program: University of Minnesota
- Master of Computer and Information Technology: University of Pennsylvania