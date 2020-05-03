Data privacy controls how information is collected, used, shared, and disposed of, in accordance with policies or external laws and regulations. In this course, students will gain an understanding of what data privacy is along with how to identify and understand typical data protection and privatization objectives that an enterprise may have, and how to choose a data protection approach. The student will gain a background in multiple data privacy mechanisms and practices, and learn how to grow their data protection toolkit. The IBM DataFirst method will be the backbone of the discussion.
Skills you will gain
- Information Privacy
- IBM datafirst method
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
IBM DataFirst Data Privacy introduction
This week you will meet some of the course experts and receive an introduction to data privacy and the IBM DataFirst method.
Data governance and organizational structures
This week you will learn the importance of a sound and supporting set of governance and execution oriented organizational structures and roles for successfully supporting a data privacy objective.
Dealing with regulation
This week you will learn about the growing focus, world-wide, on data privacy rights and regulations that have been and continue to be enacted to protect the privacy of personal data and personal sensitive data.
Data governance intersections
This week you will learn about data governance and its relation to data privacy objectives.
TOP REVIEWS FROM IBM DATA PRIVACY FOR INFORMATION ARCHITECTURE
Very valuable information with practical real-world examples presented in a professional manner at a good pace.
very informative but need content on regulatory part also
Practice first guidance, clear and concise. Perfectly organized for a holistic approach to the theme under a proposed method.
A very comprehensive and to-point training! Highly recommended to get a grasp on the array of concepts which Data privacy entails and to get acquainted with the breadth and depth of the program.
