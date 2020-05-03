About this Course

3,383 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Information Privacy
  • IBM datafirst method
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

IBM DataFirst Data Privacy introduction

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Data governance and organizational structures

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Dealing with regulation

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Data governance intersections

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM IBM DATA PRIVACY FOR INFORMATION ARCHITECTURE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder