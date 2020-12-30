Chevron Left
Back to IBM Data Privacy for Information Architecture

Learner Reviews & Feedback for IBM Data Privacy for Information Architecture by IBM

4.7
stars
31 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Data privacy controls how information is collected, used, shared, and disposed of, in accordance with policies or external laws and regulations. In this course, students will gain an understanding of what data privacy is along with how to identify and understand typical data protection and privatization objectives that an enterprise may have, and how to choose a data protection approach. The student will gain a background in multiple data privacy mechanisms and practices, and learn how to grow their data protection toolkit. The IBM DataFirst method will be the backbone of the discussion....

Top reviews

BD

Dec 29, 2020

A very comprehensive and to-point training! Highly recommended to get a grasp on the array of concepts which Data privacy entails and to get acquainted with the breadth and depth of the program.

BP

May 30, 2021

Very valuable information with practical real-world examples presented in a professional manner at a good pace.

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for IBM Data Privacy for Information Architecture

By Bindu D

Dec 30, 2020

A very comprehensive and to-point training! Highly recommended to get a grasp on the array of concepts which Data privacy entails and to get acquainted with the breadth and depth of the program.

By Bianca P

May 31, 2021

Very valuable information with practical real-world examples presented in a professional manner at a good pace.

By noemi F G

Mar 30, 2021

Very interesting and practice overall the 6th week course. Really amazing

By Paul R

Apr 11, 2021

Clear step by step walk-through in the world of Security & Data Privacy

By Bhavin P

Jun 17, 2020

very informative but need content on regulatory part also

By Ferdous A

Jun 9, 2021

Great!

By Ricardo N M F C d S

May 4, 2020

Practice first guidance, clear and concise. Perfectly organized for a holistic approach to the theme under a proposed method.

By Stefan E

Jan 20, 2021

A lot of words for very little relevant information. Not worth it.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder