BD
Dec 29, 2020
A very comprehensive and to-point training! Highly recommended to get a grasp on the array of concepts which Data privacy entails and to get acquainted with the breadth and depth of the program.
BP
May 30, 2021
Very valuable information with practical real-world examples presented in a professional manner at a good pace.
By noemi F G•
Mar 30, 2021
Very interesting and practice overall the 6th week course. Really amazing
By Paul R•
Apr 11, 2021
Clear step by step walk-through in the world of Security & Data Privacy
By Bhavin P•
Jun 17, 2020
very informative but need content on regulatory part also
By Ferdous A•
Jun 9, 2021
Great!
By Ricardo N M F C d S•
May 4, 2020
Practice first guidance, clear and concise. Perfectly organized for a holistic approach to the theme under a proposed method.
By Stefan E•
Jan 20, 2021
A lot of words for very little relevant information. Not worth it.