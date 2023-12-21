Coursera Instructor Network
Introduction to Data Protection and Privacy
Introduction to Data Protection and Privacy

Andrey Oborsky

Instructor: Andrey Oborsky

Skills you'll gain

There is 1 module in this course

Welcome to our comprehensive short course on Data Protection and Privacy, a key exploration into safeguarding sensitive information and upholding individuals' digital privacy rights. In Lesson 1, we'll work together to uncover the importance and impact of data protection and privacy within the digital landscape. In Lesson 2, we will dive into the multiple standards surrounding Data Protection and Privacy Regulations, with the goal of providing a comprehensive overview of the legal frameworks and compliance standards crucial for organizations across various industries. Moving forward to Lesson 3, we'll focus together on real-world, actionable strategies for implementing data protection measures. From encryption techniques to access controls, this lesson will equip you with the practical insights necessary to fortify your organization's data and network defenses. Throughout this course, we'll navigate the complex landscape of data protection and privacy together, in turn empowering you with the knowledge and tools necessary to ensure compliance, earn trust, and uphold the integrity of critical sensitive information.

8 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Andrey Oborsky
Coursera Instructor Network
2 Courses648 learners

