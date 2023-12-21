Introduction to Data Protection and Privacy is an informative course designed for any learner to be able to understand what data is, different types data, and how data can have a huge effect on people or organizations. It will govern over the concept of GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance), the implementation of data protection, and data privacy fundamentals. During the course you will better understand why data protection and data privacy is such a hot topic in the industry right now. Everytime you hear about a cybersecurity incident, it will typically be in connection with threat actors going after data. This course will give any learner the tools to be able to address the proactive art of securing your data. Real world examples, relatable concepts, and data made easy to understand are principles of this course that we aim for learners to easily grasp.
Introduction to Data Protection and Privacy
December 2023
4 quizzes
There is 1 module in this course
Welcome to our comprehensive short course on Data Protection and Privacy, a key exploration into safeguarding sensitive information and upholding individuals' digital privacy rights. In Lesson 1, we'll work together to uncover the importance and impact of data protection and privacy within the digital landscape. In Lesson 2, we will dive into the multiple standards surrounding Data Protection and Privacy Regulations, with the goal of providing a comprehensive overview of the legal frameworks and compliance standards crucial for organizations across various industries. Moving forward to Lesson 3, we'll focus together on real-world, actionable strategies for implementing data protection measures. From encryption techniques to access controls, this lesson will equip you with the practical insights necessary to fortify your organization's data and network defenses. Throughout this course, we'll navigate the complex landscape of data protection and privacy together, in turn empowering you with the knowledge and tools necessary to ensure compliance, earn trust, and uphold the integrity of critical sensitive information.
What's included
8 videos3 readings4 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
