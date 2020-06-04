About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand what data protection is and why this is important.

  • Explain what personal data is, and know the essential facts about the GDPR, what the GDPR has changed compared to previous data protection law.

  • Know privacy risks arising from Big Data applications and methods which reduce or prevent privacy risks of data processing activities.

  • Know concepts like anonymization and pseudonymization, k-anonymity, differential privacy, secure multiparty computation, and homomorphic encryption.

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

SECURITY AND PRIVACY FOR BIG DATA - PART 2

