SECURITY AND PRIVACY FOR BIG DATA - PART 2

This course sensitizes regarding privacy and data protection in Big Data environments. You will discover privacy preserving methodologies, as well as data protection regulations and concepts in your Big Data system. By the end of the course, you will be ready to plan your next Big Data project successfully, ensuring that all privacy and data protection related issues are under control. You will look at decent-sized big data projects with privacy-skilled eyes, being able to recognize dangers. This will allow you to improve your systems to a grown and sustainable level.
Understand what data protection is and why this is important.
Explain what personal data is, and know the essential facts about the GDPR, what the GDPR has changed compared to previous data protection law.
Know privacy risks arising from Big Data applications and methods which reduce or prevent privacy risks of data processing activities.
Know concepts like anonymization and pseudonymization, k-anonymity, differential privacy, secure multiparty computation, and homomorphic encryption.
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
This course is a short and succinct overview on various Data protection and privacy topic.
Excellent course ! Easy to understand in simple terms and covers all aspects and Data security & GDPR
I achived agreat skill within a shot time the lesson is very compact and learning deply is necessary further.
I've learned new things concerned with information security that I've never known before in this course.
