About this Course

9,552 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize all security related issues in big data systems and projects.

  • Define cryptographic principles and mechanisms to manage access controls in your Big Data system.

  • Explain security risks and challenges for Big Data system.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

SECURITY AND PRIVACY FOR BIG DATA - PART 1

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SECURITY AND PRIVACY FOR BIG DATA - PART 1

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder