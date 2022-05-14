SECURITY AND PRIVACY FOR BIG DATA - PART 1

This course sensitizes security in Big Data environments. You will discover cryptographic principles, mechanisms to manage access controls in your Big Data system. By the end of the course, you will be ready to plan your next Big Data project successfully, ensuring that all security-related issues are under control.
What you will learn
Recognize all security related issues in big data systems and projects.
Define cryptographic principles and mechanisms to manage access controls in your Big Data system.
Explain security risks and challenges for Big Data system.
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Security for Big Data
Excellent course material, really helpful to understand the security concepts for Big Data
The course was inspiring and has broadened my knowledge on Big data security and privacy
This course is very insightful and will surely improve my career in Data Analytics
very useful course about privacy and security the lecture videos is very interesting to learn In this course we get the knowledge how to keep your data secure and safer.
