This course sensitizes security in Big Data environments. You will discover cryptographic principles, mechanisms to manage access controls in your Big Data system. By the end of the course, you will be ready to plan your next Big Data project successfully, ensuring that all security-related issues are under control. You will look at decent-sized big data projects with security-skilled eyes, being able to recognize dangers. This will allow you to improve your systems to a grown and sustainable level. If you are an ICT professional or someone who designs and manages systems in big data environments, this course is for you! Knowledge about Big Data and IT is advantageous, but if you are e.g. a product manager just touching the surface of Big Data and security, this course will suit you as well....

I

Sep 7, 2021

very useful course about privacy and security the lecture videos is very interesting to learn In this course we get the knowledge how to keep your data secure and safer.

FM

Jan 20, 2021

it is well explained and very easy to understand! The subjects are well broken down. Thank you very much for this opportunity to learn.

By Prateek S

Oct 5, 2020

Good insights into data security and privacy vis-a-vis awareness and functionality of security agencies

By Nay C H

Aug 29, 2020

A good course that can deliver understanding about security and privacy for big data in a few hours.

By Gilles K

Jan 26, 2020

Great introductory course on Big Data environments and security principles.

By Fiona M

Jan 21, 2021

By Alícia C C

Jul 16, 2020

I learned a lot and I am very grateful to have access to this knowledge because I know it will be essential in my professional future.

By Chandan N

Apr 18, 2020

Very thanks to EIT Digital for providing me a great platform form me to know about big data

By Ramesh Y

Mar 11, 2020

Very nice course for acquiring basic skills on Big data security and Privacy.

By T. S c

Jul 28, 2020

The course is very much useful for us thank u 🙏 sir/ madam

By Jean-Michel L

Oct 12, 2019

Fantastic course on security & privacy!

By Hanna C

Jun 30, 2020

Very good course, thank you!

By Murthy N

Jan 14, 2020

Very informative and useful.

By Olha M

Jul 11, 2020

Everybody should know that

By TAPESHWAR S

Feb 4, 2020

Good material for learner.

By Rupali G

May 3, 2020

Really very good course

By Divvya T

May 3, 2019

Great course to take !

By Deleted A

May 2, 2020

very helful course

By prajakta p

May 10, 2020

good course, easy to understand

By Ishwarya S

Sep 8, 2021

By Sandra G

Jan 20, 2021

The course gives me a broader view of the need to design more secure systems, using methods that can minimize security risks.

By Pranava K V

Aug 12, 2020

I would definitely recommend this to someone who wants to learn the basics of security and privacy

By Nurlila Y C

Jan 21, 2021

The explanation is good, helps me understand the basic of security and privacy for Big Data

By Gaurav B P

Jan 27, 2021

Excellent course material, really helpful to understand the security concepts for Big Data

By Uri H

May 8, 2019

Very interesting course about data security and its implementation in companies.

By Enrique A M

Sep 9, 2020

Aunque un poco corto y de conceptos, es muy util para conocer mas el Big data.

By Ben P

Nov 1, 2021

An excellent overview of "big data" concerns and how to best address them.

