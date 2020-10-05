I
Sep 7, 2021
very useful course about privacy and security the lecture videos is very interesting to learn In this course we get the knowledge how to keep your data secure and safer.
FM
Jan 20, 2021
it is well explained and very easy to understand! The subjects are well broken down. Thank you very much for this opportunity to learn.
By Prateek S•
Oct 5, 2020
Good insights into data security and privacy vis-a-vis awareness and functionality of security agencies
By Nay C H•
Aug 29, 2020
A good course that can deliver understanding about security and privacy for big data in a few hours.
By Gilles K•
Jan 26, 2020
Great introductory course on Big Data environments and security principles.
By Fiona M•
Jan 21, 2021
By Alícia C C•
Jul 16, 2020
I learned a lot and I am very grateful to have access to this knowledge because I know it will be essential in my professional future.
By Chandan N•
Apr 18, 2020
Very thanks to EIT Digital for providing me a great platform form me to know about big data
By Ramesh Y•
Mar 11, 2020
Very nice course for acquiring basic skills on Big data security and Privacy.
By T. S c•
Jul 28, 2020
The course is very much useful for us thank u 🙏 sir/ madam
By Jean-Michel L•
Oct 12, 2019
Fantastic course on security & privacy!
By Hanna C•
Jun 30, 2020
Very good course, thank you!
By Murthy N•
Jan 14, 2020
Very informative and useful.
By Olha M•
Jul 11, 2020
Everybody should know that
By TAPESHWAR S•
Feb 4, 2020
Good material for learner.
By Rupali G•
May 3, 2020
Really very good course
By Divvya T•
May 3, 2019
Great course to take !
By Deleted A•
May 2, 2020
very helful course
By prajakta p•
May 10, 2020
good course, easy to understand
By Ishwarya S•
Sep 8, 2021
By Sandra G•
Jan 20, 2021
The course gives me a broader view of the need to design more secure systems, using methods that can minimize security risks.
By Pranava K V•
Aug 12, 2020
I would definitely recommend this to someone who wants to learn the basics of security and privacy
By Nurlila Y C•
Jan 21, 2021
The explanation is good, helps me understand the basic of security and privacy for Big Data
By Gaurav B P•
Jan 27, 2021
Excellent course material, really helpful to understand the security concepts for Big Data
By Uri H•
May 8, 2019
Very interesting course about data security and its implementation in companies.
By Enrique A M•
Sep 9, 2020
Aunque un poco corto y de conceptos, es muy util para conocer mas el Big data.
By Ben P•
Nov 1, 2021
An excellent overview of "big data" concerns and how to best address them.