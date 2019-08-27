SG
Mar 31, 2020
The course structure is very easy to understand and follow allowing even freshers like me to understand it easily.
HA
May 25, 2022
I achived agreat skill within a shot time the lesson is very compact and learning deply is necessary further.
By Charlie H•
Aug 27, 2019
There wasn't a lot to this course. I was hoping for more technical details on GDPR and more in depth information into the law. This was close to an overview. Just surface level introduction, but little details into the law. There were some topics discussed, but not at any level that you could use as a skill. It was just to introduce the idea and explain at a high level what the idea was. Having the information that would allow you to execute the idea you'll have to learn that somewhere else. You could almost read the syllabus and go research those ideas on your own and learn more. I think it's courses like this that give education a bad name because you don't walk away with actual demonstrable skills.
By Nay C H•
Aug 31, 2020
I've learned new things concerned with information security that I've never known before in this course.
By Gerald V•
Jun 5, 2020
Excellent course ! Easy to understand in simple terms and covers all aspects and Data security & GDPR
By Uri H•
May 8, 2019
A good intro to the GDPR. Key concepts about data security.
By Shrikant G•
Apr 1, 2020
By Muhammad U•
Aug 24, 2019
The course was very informative and bit challenging MCQ's. Really enjoyed completing this course.
By Aitsam•
May 11, 2020
simple and easy to understand the basics of data privacy methods and GDPR regulations.
By Khadijah S A•
May 18, 2020
Simple, quick, concise videos. Pretty easy quizzes too.
By Niveditha•
Jul 29, 2020
I have learner many things I gained knowledge
By Joy Z•
Oct 2, 2019
Informative and easy to comprehend videos.
By Amelia S•
May 6, 2020
very insightful and inspiring
By SANDEEP K N•
Jul 26, 2020
I did not hot certificate
By m m•
Jul 29, 2020
It is good to learn
By Sangu T•
Jun 30, 2020
Excellent Course
By Agnes•
May 14, 2020
Good learning
By PRASANNA R C•
Jun 3, 2020
Nice Course
By Kai P•
Apr 29, 2019
Excellent!
By gunti.manisha•
Jul 30, 2020
Good
By Teegala S•
Jul 29, 2020
👌👌
By MANCHI S J•
Jul 29, 2020
Good
By fade a•
Jul 6, 2020
ok
By Tara T•
Jan 26, 2020
The course provided useful examples relating to healthcare/ hospital data which was relevant for my learning.
The information was presented clearly and was well structured.
By Meghana M•
May 12, 2020
It is excellent course.......I am very happy to complete both part 1 and part 2
By prajakta p•
May 22, 2020
good lectures and very helpful
By Naveen R•
Jul 30, 2020
iam not received certificate