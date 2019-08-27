Chevron Left
Back to Security and Privacy for Big Data - Part 2

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Security and Privacy for Big Data - Part 2 by EIT Digital

4.7
stars
184 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

This course sensitizes regarding privacy and data protection in Big Data environments. You will discover privacy preserving methodologies, as well as data protection regulations and concepts in your Big Data system. By the end of the course, you will be ready to plan your next Big Data project successfully, ensuring that all privacy and data protection related issues are under control. You will look at decent-sized big data projects with privacy-skilled eyes, being able to recognize dangers. This will allow you to improve your systems to a grown and sustainable level. If you are an ICT professional or someone who designs and manages systems in big data environments, this course is for you! Knowledge about Big Data and IT is advantageous, but if you are e.g. a product manager just touching the surface of Big Data and privacy, this course will suit you as well....

Top reviews

SG

Mar 31, 2020

The course structure is very easy to understand and follow allowing even freshers like me to understand it easily.

HA

May 25, 2022

I achived agreat skill within a shot time the lesson is very compact and learning deply is necessary further.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 36 Reviews for Security and Privacy for Big Data - Part 2

By Charlie H

Aug 27, 2019

There wasn't a lot to this course. I was hoping for more technical details on GDPR and more in depth information into the law. This was close to an overview. Just surface level introduction, but little details into the law. There were some topics discussed, but not at any level that you could use as a skill. It was just to introduce the idea and explain at a high level what the idea was. Having the information that would allow you to execute the idea you'll have to learn that somewhere else. You could almost read the syllabus and go research those ideas on your own and learn more. I think it's courses like this that give education a bad name because you don't walk away with actual demonstrable skills.

By Nay C H

Aug 31, 2020

I've learned new things concerned with information security that I've never known before in this course.

By Gerald V

Jun 5, 2020

Excellent course ! Easy to understand in simple terms and covers all aspects and Data security & GDPR

By Uri H

May 8, 2019

A good intro to the GDPR. Key concepts about data security.

By Shrikant G

Apr 1, 2020

The course structure is very easy to understand and follow allowing even freshers like me to understand it easily.

By Muhammad U

Aug 24, 2019

The course was very informative and bit challenging MCQ's. Really enjoyed completing this course.

By Aitsam

May 11, 2020

simple and easy to understand the basics of data privacy methods and GDPR regulations.

By Khadijah S A

May 18, 2020

Simple, quick, concise videos. Pretty easy quizzes too.

By Niveditha

Jul 29, 2020

I have learner many things I gained knowledge

By Joy Z

Oct 2, 2019

Informative and easy to comprehend videos.

By Amelia S

May 6, 2020

very insightful and inspiring

By SANDEEP K N

Jul 26, 2020

I did not hot certificate

By m m

Jul 29, 2020

It is good to learn

By Sangu T

Jun 30, 2020

Excellent Course

By Agnes

May 14, 2020

Good learning

By PRASANNA R C

Jun 3, 2020

Nice Course

By Kai P

Apr 29, 2019

Excellent!

By gunti.manisha

Jul 30, 2020

Good

By Teegala S

Jul 29, 2020

👌👌

By MANCHI S J

Jul 29, 2020

Good

By fade a

Jul 6, 2020

ok

By Tara T

Jan 26, 2020

The course provided useful examples relating to healthcare/ hospital data which was relevant for my learning.

The information was presented clearly and was well structured.

By Meghana M

May 12, 2020

It is excellent course.......I am very happy to complete both part 1 and part 2

By prajakta p

May 22, 2020

good lectures and very helpful

By Naveen R

Jul 30, 2020

iam not received certificate

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder