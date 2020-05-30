About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction, Instruction Set Architecture, and Microcode

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 106 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Pipelining Review

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 102 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Cache Review

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 93 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete

Superscalar 1

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Superscalar 2 & Exceptions

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Superscalar 3

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Superscalar 4

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min)
2 hours to complete

VLIW 1

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 75 min), 3 readings

