In this course, you will learn to design the computer architecture of complex modern microprocessors.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction, Instruction Set Architecture, and Microcode
This lecture will give you a broad overview of the course, as well as the description of architecture, micro-architecture and instruction set architectures.
Pipelining Review
This lecture covers the basic concept of pipeline and two different types of hazards.
Cache Review
This lecture covers control hazards and the motivation for caches.
Superscalar 1
This lecture covers cache characteristics and basic superscalar architecture.
Superscalar 2 & Exceptions
This lecture covers the common issues for superscalar architecture.
Superscalar 3
This lecture covers different kinds of architectures for out-of-order processors.
Superscalar 4
This lecture covers the common methods used to improve the performance of out-of-order processors including register renaming and memory disambiguation.
VLIW 1
This lecture covers the basic concept of very long instruction word (VLIW) processors.
Course quality was top notch. Certainly one of the best courses on coursera. Exams are hard but are a good mirror of how you can expect the actual univ exams to be.
I have a slight background in computer Architecture, taking this course allowed me to have a refreshier. Espeically being able to download the videos and do it all on my own time.
Nice course helped to clear various concepts of computer architecture from an elementary level to advanced with swift flow in the teaching material.
Very well defined course with an extra-ordinary and experienced professor. It would be better if you provide a certificate.
