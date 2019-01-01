Profile

David Wentzlaff

Associate Professor

    Bio

    David Wentzlaff is Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at Princeton University. Prior to joining Princeton, David completed his PhD thesis at MIT and is a co-founder of Tilera Corporation. At Tilera, he was Lead Architect of the TILE64 and TILEPro64 processors and designed the scalable TILE processor architecture. Before Tilera, he was one of the architects of the Raw Processor at MIT and designed the Raw on-chip networks. David founded the MIT Factored Operating System (fos) project which focuses on designing scalable operating systems for thousand core multicores and cloud computers. David received a MS in EECS from MIT and a BS in EE from UIUC. He enjoys hiking and mountaineering when not designing multicore processors or operating systems. His current research includes designing next generation manycore processors for the data center and sustainable computing.

    Courses

    Computer Architecture

