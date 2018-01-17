About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 20 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 minutes to complete

课程介绍——欢迎选修计算机组成

9 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

第一讲 计算机基本结构

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 95 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

第二讲 指令系统体系结构

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 81 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

第三讲 算术逻辑单元

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min)

