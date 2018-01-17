本课程重点讲述计算机的内部结构和工作原理，着眼于软件和硬件的衔接互动，注重基本概念和真实系统的对应。
计算机组成 Computer OrganizationPeking University
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
课程介绍——欢迎选修计算机组成
本课程重点讲述计算机的内部结构和工作原理，着眼于软件和硬件的衔接互动，注重基本概念和真实系统的对应。
第一讲 计算机基本结构
内容要点：冯·诺伊曼结构，计算机执行指令的过程
第二讲 指令系统体系结构
内容要点：x86 ISA，MIPS ISA
第三讲 算术逻辑单元
内容要点：逻辑运算，二进制加减法运算，ALU的实现
by YGSep 4, 2021
a clear and brief overview of computer organization and it is very helpful for a starter
by YZJan 17, 2018
课程视频比较清楚易懂，但是作业难度比较大，尤其是汇编语言的编程作业超纲，与视频内容脱节比较严重，希望能够有所改进
by MLOct 15, 2018
Very good course, explain complex concepts in simple way!
