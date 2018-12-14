About this Course

27,561 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Princeton University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(1,850 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

10 minutes to complete

INFORMATION ABOUT LECTURES 1–10

10 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete

SORTING AND SEARCHING

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

STACKS AND QUEUES

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

SYMBOL TABLES

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

INTRODUCTION TO THE THEORY OF COMPUTING

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM COMPUTER SCIENCE: ALGORITHMS, THEORY, AND MACHINES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder