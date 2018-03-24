About this Course

79,641 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 63 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Graphs
  • Data Structure
  • Algorithms
  • Data Compression
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 63 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Princeton University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(5,339 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

10 minutes to complete

Introduction

10 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

Undirected Graphs

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 98 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
10 hours to complete

Directed Graphs

10 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Minimum Spanning Trees

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 85 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
10 hours to complete

Shortest Paths

10 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Maximum Flow and Minimum Cut

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Radix Sorts

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Tries

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
10 hours to complete

Substring Search

10 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ALGORITHMS, PART II

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder