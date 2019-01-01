Profile

Kevin Wayne

Phillip Y. Goldman '86 University Lecturer

    Bio

    Kevin Wayne is the Phillip Y. Goldman '86 University Lecturer in Computer Science at Princeton University, where he has been teaching since 1998. He received a Ph.D. in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University. His research interests include the design, analysis, and implementation of algorithms, especially for graphs and discrete optimization. With Robert Sedgewick, he is the coauthor of two highly acclaimed textbooks, Computer Science: An Interdisciplinary Approach (Addison-Wesley, 2016) and Algorithms, 4th Edition (Addison-Wesley Professional 2011). Together, Sedgewick and Wayne co-developed two of the most popular courses at Princeton University and four associated MOOCs on Coursera, inspiring thousands of students locally and hundreds of thousands more worldwide. He has won numerous awards for his teaching and was named an ACM Distinguished Educator in 2014.

    Courses

    Алгоритмы, часть I

    Computer Science: Programming with a Purpose

    Algorithms, Part I

    Computer Science: Algorithms, Theory, and Machines

    Algorithms, Part II

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder