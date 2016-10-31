About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 54 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Structure
  • Algorithms
  • Java Programming
Instructors

Offered by

Princeton University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
9 hours to complete

Union−Find

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Analysis of Algorithms

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Stacks and Queues

9 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Elementary Sorts

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Mergesort

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Quicksort

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Priority Queues

9 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 74 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Elementary Symbol Tables

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ALGORITHMS, PART I

Frequently Asked Questions

