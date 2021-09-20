About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Advanced Level

Completion of previous courses. Calculus, probability theory: distributions, expectations and moments. Some programming experience with Python.

Approx. 38 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe basic algorithm design techniques

  • Create divide and conquer, dynamic programming, and greedy algorithms

  • Understand intractable problems, P vs NP and the use of integer programming solvers to tackle some of these problems

Skills you will gain

  • Analysis of Algorithms
  • Algorithm Design
  • Python Programming
  • Data Structure Design
  • Intractability
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Divide and Conquer Algorithms

11 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 231 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Dynamic Programming Algorithms

9 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 131 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Greedy Algorithms

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 102 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Intractability and Supplement on Quantum Computing

11 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 288 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization

Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms

