About this Course

23,034 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Advanced Level

Completion of the previous course. Calculus, probability theory: distributions, expectations and moments. Some programming experience with Python.

Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define basic tree data structures and identify algorithmic functions associated with them

  • Execute traversals and create graphs within a binary search tree structure

  • Describe strongly connected components in graphs

Skills you will gain

  • Analysis of Algorithms
  • Algorithm Design
  • Python Programming
  • Data Structure Design
  • Graphs Algorithms
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Advanced Level

Completion of the previous course. Calculus, probability theory: distributions, expectations and moments. Some programming experience with Python.

Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Binary Search Trees and Algorithms on Trees

10 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 147 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Basics of Graphs and Graphs Traversals

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 125 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Union-Find Data Structures and Spanning Tree Algorithms

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 127 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Shortest Path Algorithms

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 155 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TREES AND GRAPHS: BASICS

View all reviews

About the Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization

Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder