Sriram Sankaranarayanan is a professor of Computer Science at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he teaches a variety of courses on algorithms, theory of computation, mathematical optimization and programming languages. His research studies how computers can be used to verify and design other computer systems by combining ideas from mathematical logic, theory of computation and control theory. He uses these to analyze "safety-critical" systems ranging from autonomous vehicles to artificial pancreas devices for patients with type-1 diabetes. Sriram obtained a PhD in computer science from Stanford University. Subsequently he worked as a research staff member at NEC research labs in Princeton, NJ. He has been on the faculty at CU Boulder since 2009. Sriram has been the recipient of awards including the CAREER award from NSF, and the Provost's faculty achievement award at CU Boulder. More about his research and teaching can be found at his web page: http://www.cs.colorado.edu/~srirams