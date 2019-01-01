Profile

Sriram Sankaranarayanan

Professor

Bio

Sriram Sankaranarayanan is a professor of Computer Science at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he teaches a variety of courses on algorithms, theory of computation, mathematical optimization and programming languages. His research studies how computers can be used to verify and design other computer systems by combining ideas from mathematical logic, theory of computation and control theory. He uses these to analyze "safety-critical" systems ranging from autonomous vehicles to artificial pancreas devices for patients with type-1 diabetes. Sriram obtained a PhD in computer science from Stanford University. Subsequently he worked as a research staff member at NEC research labs in Princeton, NJ. He has been on the faculty at CU Boulder since 2009. Sriram has been the recipient of awards including the CAREER award from NSF, and the Provost's faculty achievement award at CU Boulder. More about his research and teaching can be found at his web page: http://www.cs.colorado.edu/~srirams

Courses

Trees and Graphs: Basics

Algorithms for Searching, Sorting, and Indexing

Dynamic Programming, Greedy Algorithms

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder