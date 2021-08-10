About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Intermediate Level

Calculus: derivatives and integrals. Probability theory: distributions, expectations, and moments. Some programming experience with Python.

Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain fundamental concepts for algorithmic searching and sorting

  • Describe heap data structures and analyze heap components, such as arrays and priority queues

  • Design basic algorithms to implement sorting, selection, and hash functions in heap data structures

Skills you will gain

  • Analysis of Algorithms
  • Hashtables
  • Algorithm Design
  • Python Programming
  • Data Structure Design
Course 1 of 3 in the
Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Intermediate Level

Calculus: derivatives and integrals. Probability theory: distributions, expectations, and moments. Some programming experience with Python.

Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Basics of Algorithms Through Searching and Sorting

10 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 202 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Heaps and Hashtable Data Structures

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 120 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Randomization: Quicksort, Quickselect, and Hashtables

9 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 152 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Applications of Hashtables

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 113 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM ALGORITHMS FOR SEARCHING, SORTING, AND INDEXING

About the Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization

Data Science Foundations: Data Structures and Algorithms

