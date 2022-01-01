- Algorithm Design
- Python Programming
- Data Structure Design
- Analysis of Algorithms
- Hashtables
- Graphs Algorithms
- Intractability
Organize, store and process data efficiently using sophisticated data structures and algorithms
Design algorithms and analyze their complexity in terms of running time and space usage
Create applications that are supported by highly efficient algorithms and data structures for the task at hand
Explain fundamental concepts for algorithmic searching and sorting
Learners will solve data-structure problems by analyzing and designing algorithms for searching, sorting, and indexing; creating trees and graphs; and addressing intractability. Courses also include conceptual algorithm design problems as well as opportunities to program data-structures/algorithms in the python programming language.
Calculus: derivatives and integrals. Probability theory: distributions, expectations, and moments. Some programming experience with Python.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Algorithms for Searching, Sorting, and Indexing
This course covers basics of algorithm design and analysis, as well as algorithms for sorting arrays, data structures such as priority queues, hash functions, and applications such as Bloom filters.
Trees and Graphs: Basics
Basic algorithms on tree data structures, binary search trees, self-balancing trees, graph data structures and basic traversal algorithms on graphs. This course also covers advanced topics such as kd-trees for spatial data and algorithms for spatial data.
Dynamic Programming, Greedy Algorithms
This course covers basic algorithm design techniques such as divide and conquer, dynamic programming, and greedy algorithms. It concludes with a brief introduction to intractability (NP-completeness) and using linear/integer programming solvers for solving optimization problems. We will also cover some advanced topics in data structures.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
