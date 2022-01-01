University of California San Diego
Combinatorics is a branch of math that explores counting and possible ways to count items. It includes concepts like enumeration, combination, and permutation of sets. Combinatorics is related to other branches of math, such as graph theory, coding, and probability.
Learning combinatorics teaches more than how to calculate permutations—which on its own is a useful skill. It also helps boost your problem-solving skills. You can practice the process of dissecting a problem, exploring all of the possible solutions to the problem, and considering the best possible outcomes. An understanding of combinatorics can come in handy when you play games of chance, too.
Combinatorics plays a role in many different fields—from software development to medicine—where you can find career opportunities after learning combinatorics. There are opportunities as a math or computer science researcher or algorithm designer. With an understanding of combinatorics, you may choose to work as an analyst and offer consulting services to companies that need help streamlining processes and increasing profit margins.
Combinatorics is helpful when people and organizations need to examine possible outcomes. Epidemiologists who want to know how a virus spreads through a population may explore possibilities through combinatorics. Investors who need to decide where to invest their money use math models as they make a decision. A transportation company that wants to reduce fuel costs and increase efficiency can turn to combinatorics to examine the best changes to make within the company.
Online courses can help you learn combinatorics by giving you a way to work on material at your own pace. You can slow down, speed up, or review lessons as needed. Best of all, you can work wherever you’re comfortable and have the time to completely focus on the material.
You should have basic arithmetic skills before starting to learn combinatorics. It’s also helpful to have a solid understanding of algebra before taking a combinatorics course. A background in another field of math like graph theory or probability may also be beneficial.