This course will cover the mathematical theory and analysis of simple games without chance moves.
Games without Chance: Combinatorial Game TheoryGeorgia Institute of Technology
About this Course
Offered by
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: What is a Combinatorial Game?
Hello and welcome to Games Without Chance: Combinatorial Game Theory! The topic for this first week is Let's play a game: Students will learn what a combinatorial game is, and play simple games.
Week 2: Playing Multiple Games
The topics for this second week is Playing several games at once, adding games, the negative of a game. Student will be able to add simple games and analyze them.
Week 3: Comparing Games
The topics for this third week is Comparing games. Students will determine the outcome of simple sums of games using inequalities.
Week 4: Numbers and Games
The topics for this fourth week is Simplicity and numbers. How to play win numbers. Students will be able to determine which games are numbers and if so what numbers they are.
Reviews
- 5 stars58.94%
- 4 stars24.21%
- 3 stars12.10%
- 2 stars2.63%
- 1 star2.10%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GAMES WITHOUT CHANCE: COMBINATORIAL GAME THEORY
I like it, but as a math undergraduate I wish we have gone through some of the exciting research trend in combinatorial game theory.
Quite an interesting part of GT, nicely explained.
Great course. I will try now the optional exercises and try having a deeper understanding on this.
Tom Marley was fun. He is like a little kid in a candy store.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.