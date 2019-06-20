Creating a DAO website with HOTGLUE
Learn what is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
Learn how to create a boundless and codeless website.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Traditionally speaking, website designs follow a format based on newspaper layouts. Although that is an useful (unspoken) convention, it does bring limits to what one can create when building a webpage. The tool explored in this project challenges that by allowing users to work on a website just as if they were doing a paper collage with... HOTGLUE. With zero code and straight from the web-browser. The study object for this project is the website of a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) so you will also learn about this emergent paradigm for human coordination. However, you are most encouraged to bring your own website idea/need and develop that throughout our journey. Let's go?
