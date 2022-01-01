- HTML/CSS
- Mongodb
- Meteor
- APIs
- JavaScript
- Jquery
- Html
- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
- Responsive Web Design
- Routing
- Web Development
Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Create an interactive user experience.. Learn the fundamentals of full stack web development in five comprehensive courses.
Offered By
What you will learn
Modern full-stack web development
Reactive / multi-user web applications
APIs and animation
Collaborative multi-user experiences
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Upon completing the five courses in the Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization, along with the Capstone Project, you’ll have designed and launched your own fully-functioning, responsive web application.
In the capstone project, you will:
1. Develop a complete website using the full range of skills learned during the specialisation
2. Work through a structured process from idea generation to product delivery
3. Document and receive feedback on the development of your project from an idea to a fully functional piece of software in a series of structured assignments including peer interactions
No prior experience required.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Responsive Website Basics: Code with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
In this course you will learn three key website programming and design languages: HTML, CSS and JavaScript. You will create a web page using basic elements to control layout and style. Additionally, your web page will support interactivity.
Responsive Web Design
In this course you will learn how to apply concepts from interaction design and human computer interaction in order to design and build an interactive, professional looking website. You will learn how to make your web page designs adapt to different screen sizes using responsive grid layouts. You will learn how to add navigation and other design elements, and you will learn how to separate data and display using JavaScript objects and templates.
Introduction to Meteor.js Development
In this course, you will learn how to create a complete, multi-user web site using the Meteor.js framework and MongoDB. You will implement user authentication, security features, reactive templates and routing using iron router. You will carry out key database operations such as inserting, removing and updating data as well as sorting and filtering. You will see how a complete application can be built, line by line.
Web Application Development with JavaScript and MongoDB
In this course, you will develop more advanced web application programming skills. You will learn how to control data read and write access using methods, publish and subscribe. You will learn how to access your database and server shells using command line tools. You will use the SimpleSchema system to validate data and generate input forms automatically. You will see a complete collaborative code editing environment, TextCircle, being built from scratch.
Instructors
Offered by
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
