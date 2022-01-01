About this Specialization

Responsive web design is all about creating the best user experience regardless of whether a user is accessing your site from a desktop computer, a mobile phone, or a tablet. This Specialisation covers the basics of modern full stack web development, from UX design to front-end coding to custom databases. You’ll build foundational skills in a full range of technologies, including HTML/CSS, Javascript, and MongoDB, and you’ll learn to implement a reactive, multi-user web application using the meteor.js framework. We’ll also touch on more advanced topics, such as APIs, data visualization, and animation. You will add several projects to your portfolio to demonstrate your skill and growth throughout this Specialisation. You will create web pages using basic elements to control layout and style, use responsive web design principles to take a site from wireframe to website, implement security features, and create collaborative multi-user experiences. Just like any professional full stack web developer, you will build accessibility and usability into your responsive websites.
Responsive Website Basics: Code with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Responsive Web Design

Introduction to Meteor.js Development

Web Application Development with JavaScript and MongoDB

