MongoDB Inc.
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Distributed Computing Architecture, Data Visualization, Data Analysis, Geovisualization, Mongodb, NoSQL, Computer Programming, Databases, Python Programming, Statistical Programming
4.2
(636 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Authentication, Mongodb, Programming Principles, NoSQL, Computer Programming, Databases, Web Development, Distributed Computing Architecture, Computer Programming Tools
4.7
(2.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Javascript, Mobile Development, Mongodb, NoSQL, Programming Principles, React (web framework), Software Engineering, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(11.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Network Architecture, Theoretical Computer Science, Cloud Computing, NoSQL, Distributed Computing Architecture, Data Management, Computational Thinking, Database Theory, Databases, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, IBM Cloud
4.6
(77 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Theoretical Computer Science, Financial Analysis, NoSQL, Databases, Data Management, Mathematics, Business Analysis, PostgreSQL, Apache, Statistical Programming
4.3
(153 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Amazon Web Services, Web Development, Distributed Computing Architecture, React (web framework), Cloud Computing, NoSQL, Statistical Programming, Databases, Mongodb, Computer Programming
4.6
(35 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming Tools, NoSQL, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Computer Programming, Python Libraries, Statistical Programming
4.4
(63 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
MongoDB is one of the most popular NoSQL database platforms in use today, and it has become one of the most important database systems to learn about for software development. Unlike a relational database management system (DBMS) that rigorously structures data in rows and columns, document-oriented NoSQL databases like MongoDB store information as collections of fields or ‘objects’ within a flexible data model that can evolve to meet changing schema requirements.
The agility of MongoDB is critical in the big data era, as developers must be able to iterate constantly to manage high-volume, fast-changing data inputs. MongoDB’s system of Documents and Collections makes basic CRUD (Create, Read, Update, and Delete) operations easy, and tools like aggregation frameworks greatly simplify the creation of data pipelines and other critical pieces of infrastructure that data science applications rely upon.
Because of the industry-leading flexibility of the MongoDB platform, a background in this DBMS has become increasingly essential to pursuing a career as a data engineer, data scientist, or software developer. Building applications that effectively harness big data is exciting but challenging work, and the ability of MongoDB’s data model to evolve alongside developer needs is an ideal fit for agile software development processes that emphasize constant iteration.
MongoDB expertise can also be invaluable for a career as a database administrator (DBA). While many DBAs have traditionally worked with relational database models, the ability to ensure a MongoDB database operates efficiently and securely can be an important differentiator for hiring at many tech companies. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, DBAs make a median salary of $83,750 per year, and their expected job growth is faster than average due to the increasing use of data across all industries.
Absolutely. Computer science and data science courses are some of the most popular learning opportunities on the Coursera platform, and you have a range of options to learn about MongoDB. If you need to add MongoDB skills to your resume specifically, Coursera lets you learn from the source through courses offered by MongoDB itself. You can also learn by completing hands-on, step-by-step MongoDB tutorials from experienced instructors as part of the Coursera Project Network.
Alternatively, if you want to learn about MongoDB within the context of a broader education in computer science and big data, you can take individual courses or even Specializations spanning multiple courses provided by top-ranked universities from all over the world. Coursera offers terrific learning opportunities in this field from the University of California San Diego, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and more - all at a lower tuition price than on-campus students.
Before starting to learn MongoDB, be sure to have an understanding of the basic concepts of databases. These include concepts like the different types of databases, the five main components of a database, and what a database management system (DBMS) is. You'll also need a grasp of basic terminologies related to databases, such as relations, tuples, attributes, degrees, text editor, execution of programs, and cardinality, among others. You'll also benefit from experience using NoSQL, since MongoDB is a NoSQL database, as well as C++, the language MongoDB is written in.
Learning MongoDB is likely right for you if you're a software professional who wants to have access to a cross-platform that provides high availability, high performance, and easy scalability. MongoDB can be used for big data, mobile and social infrastructure, user data management, content management and delivery, and as a data hub, so if this meets your needs, learning MongoDB is likely a good fit for you. Also, MongoDB has certain advantages over a relational database management system (RDBMS), including that it is document-based so it's schema-less, it has no complex joins, it's easy to scale, conversion and mapping of application objects to database objects is not needed, and it uses internal memory for storing working sets so data is accessed faster. If these sound like advantages you're looking for, learning MongoDB may be your next step.
Topics you can study that are related to MongoDB include JavaScript object notation (JSON), which is the format objects in MongoDB are stored in. You can also learn more about big data, unstructured data sets, and database replication. Programming languages that are related to MongoDB that you can study include PySpark, NoSQL, and Python. PyMongo, Node.js, and Express are related to MongoDB as well. You might also want to pursue a more in-depth study of MongoDB products, such as MongoDB Compass, Atlas, Atlas Search, Atlas Data Lake, and Realm Mobile Database.
Places that hire people with a background in MongoDB include companies and organizations that hire software developers and software engineers. You might find career opportunities working for MongoDB, Inc. itself, especially in its engineering department. And companies and government organizations that use MongoDB to manage their data may also hire people with this background. These include thousands of customers across the world, a few of which are Barclays, Verizon, Gap, Royal Bank of Scotland, SAP, SEGA, eBay, Google, and Adobe.