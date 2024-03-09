MongoDB Inc.
Introduction to MongoDB
MongoDB Inc.

Introduction to MongoDB

MongoDB University
MongoDB for Academia

Instructors: MongoDB University

4.6

(36 reviews)

Beginner level

15 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Create, connect to and manage MongoDB databases

  • Perform fundamental CRUD operations in MongoDB

  • Create data models, aggregation pipelines, indexes and transactions

  • Add a search feature to your application using MongoDB Atlas Search

Skills you'll gain

There are 11 modules in this course

In this module, you’ll learn about Atlas, MongoDB’s multi-cloud developer data platform. First, you will become familiar with the tools and services that are available to you when you set up an Atlas account. You’ll also learn about how MongoDB Atlas stores and hosts data with Atlas clusters, a global, multi-cloud database service. Finally, you’ll set up a free Atlas account, launch your own free-tier Atlas cluster, and load sample data into your cluster so that you can get started with using MongoDB Atlas and the developer data platform.

In this module you’ll learn how MongoDB stores data and how MongoDB fits into Atlas, the developer data platform. You'll also review common use cases for MongoDB. Next, you'll learn the value types that MongoDB supports, how MongoDB creates unique identifiers, and what it means that MongoDB has a “flexible schema.” Finally, you’ll begin to manage databases, collections, and documents in the MongoDB Atlas Data Explorer. This module will give you a solid foundation in the concepts and skills that you'll need to work with MongoDB.

This module will show you how to connect to MongoDB databases - you'll use MongoDB connection strings, connect to MongoDB with the mongo shell, connect to MongoDB Compass, and learn how to troubleshoot common connection issues.

In this module, you will be introduced to CRUD operations in MongoDB by inserting and finding documents. Inserting and finding documents will help you discover the ease and usability of MongoDB. You'll also build your own queries that use comparison and logical operators. Using operators will make your queries more precise and, in turn, make your application easier to develop. Finally, you'll learn how to query elements in an array. Arrays are a crucial data type that you will encounter frequently, so it's important that you have a solid understanding of how to work with them.

In this module, you’ll learn how to update, replace, and delete documents in MongoDB. These commands will help you manipulate data in your database and will prepare you to build MongoDB into your own apps. We will replace entire documents, update individual fields in a document, insert new documents, and remove documents from a database. By the end of this module, you'll be able to execute most of the common database operations.

In this module, you’ll learn how to modify query results in MongoDB by using sorts, limits, projections, and counts. First, you will learn how to organize query results by sorting and limiting the documents that are returned. Then you'll explore how to use projection to return selected fields from a query. Finally, you’ll learn how to count the number of documents that match a query. Using these query modifications will help enhance the functionality and performance of your applications.

In this module, you will learn about the aggregation pipeline, which is one of MongoDB's most powerful features. You will learn how to use the aggregation pipeline to filter, sort, and organize the data in your collections.

In this module, you will learn about indexes, how indexes support the efficient execution of queries in MongoDB, the trade-offs associated with using indexes, how to create Single Field and Compound Index, what Multikey indexes are, and how to see if queries are using indexes. Finally, you will learn how to delete an index.

Atlas Search allows you to quickly and easily add a search feature to your application. Search can be tricky to tackle, especially if you have a lot of data that you need to sort and filter quickly. MongoDB Atlas has a built-in tool that allows you to add search functionality to your application, and customize the users’ results with weighted values, analyzers, and groupings. This module will show you how to use Atlas Search to customize your searches.

In this module, you will learn the basics of data modeling. Specifically, you'll learn about the purpose of data modeling, the different types of relationships that your data can have and how to model them, and the differences between embedding and referencing. Then, you will learn how to scale your data model and use Atlas Tools for schema help.

In this module, you'll learn about ACID transactions in MongoDB. ACID transactions guarantee that certain database operations, such as the transfer of value from one account to another, succeed together or do not happen not at all. This ensures the integrity of the data in a database. We'll begin with an introduction to ACID transactions. Then, we'll explore how ACID transactions work with the document model in MongoDB. Finally, we'll cover how to create and cancel multi-document transactions in MongoDB.

Instructors

