About this Course

116,536 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Computer and IT literacy. Curiosity about how data is managed.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Differentiate between the four main categories of NoSQL repositories.

  • Describe the characteristics, features, benefits, limitations, and applications of the more popular Big Data processing tools.

  • Perform common tasks using MongoDB tasks including create, read, update, and delete (CRUD) operations.

  • Execute keyspace, table, and CRUD operationsin Cassandra.

Skills you will gain

  • Mongodb
  • NoSQL
  • Cloud Database
  • Cloudant
  • Cassandra
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Computer and IT literacy. Curiosity about how data is managed.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introducing NoSQL

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Introducing MongoDB - An Open-Source NoSQL Database

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Introducing Apache Cassandra - An Open-Source NoSQL Database

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 76 min), 3 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Introducing IBM Cloudant - A NoSQL DBaaS

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO NOSQL DATABASES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder