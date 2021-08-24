This course will provide you with technical hands-on knowledge of NoSQL databases and Database-as-a-Service (DaaS) offerings. With the advent of Big Data and agile development methodologies, NoSQL databases have gained a lot of relevance in the database landscape. Their main advantage is the ability to effectively handle scalability and flexibility issues raised by modern applications.
About this Course
Computer and IT literacy. Curiosity about how data is managed.
What you will learn
Differentiate between the four main categories of NoSQL repositories.
Describe the characteristics, features, benefits, limitations, and applications of the more popular Big Data processing tools.
Perform common tasks using MongoDB tasks including create, read, update, and delete (CRUD) operations.
Execute keyspace, table, and CRUD operationsin Cassandra.
Skills you will gain
- Mongodb
- NoSQL
- Cloud Database
- Cloudant
- Cassandra
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introducing NoSQL
NoSQL means Not only SQL. The term refers to a class of databases that are non-relational in architecture. They have their roots in the open source community. NoSQL databases have become more popular due to the demands of Big Data.
Introducing MongoDB - An Open-Source NoSQL Database
MongoDB is a document-oriented NoSQL database. It is easy to access by indexing and supports various data types, including dates and numbers. MongoDB is the most popular NoSQL database today, empowering users to query, manipulate, and find interesting insights from their collected data. It can also be used for a variety of purposes because of the flexibility of storing structured or unstructured data.
Introducing Apache Cassandra - An Open-Source NoSQL Database
Apache Cassandra is an open source database. It is best used by "always available" type of applications that require a database that is always available, that scales fast in situations of high traffic, and is the right choice when you need scalability and high availability without compromising performance. Apache Cassandra is best used by online services like Netflix, Uber, and Spotify.
Introducing IBM Cloudant - A NoSQL DBaaS
Database-as-a-service (DBaaS) is a popular solution for hybrid multicloud applications. IBM Cloudant is a fully managed DBaaS built on open source Apache CouchDB. Cloudant aims to be the data layer for all your web and mobile applications. In this module, you will find out how simple developing modern web applications is with Cloudant's rich features and JSON document store.You will explore the architecture of Cloudant as a NoSQL database. You will gain hands-on experience with Cloudant capabilities and key technologies. And you will learn how to use the Cloudant dashboard to create and manage your database.
