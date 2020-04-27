About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Database systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Document Warehouse
  • Super Column
Course 3 of 4 in the
Database systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

NOSQL Systems

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Key-value database

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Columnar Databases

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Document databases with MongoDB

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min)

About the Database systems Specialization

Database systems

