Welcome to the specialization course of NoSQL Systems.
This course will be completed on six weeks, it will be supported with videos and exercises that will allow you to identify the differences between the relational and NoSQL databases. As part of these alternative technologies the student will learn the main characteristics and how to implement the typical NoSQL databases, such as Key-value, columnar, document and graph. Let's start! After completing this course, a learner will be able to ● Identify what type of NoSQL database to implement based on business requirements (key-value, document, full text, graph, etc.) ● Apply NoSQL data modeling from application specific queries ● Use Atomic Aggregates and denormalization as data modelling techniques to optimize query processing Software to download: MongoDB Neo4j SAPIQ Cassandra In case you have a Mac / IOS operating system you will need to use a virtual Machine (VirtualBox, Vmware).