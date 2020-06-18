IA
Jun 23, 2019
Se contemplan sutilmente los principales elementos de los temas haciéndolos fácil de entender sin perder de vista la importancia de cada uno.
GW
Oct 23, 2020
Interesting course, intersting exercises! Sadly, a bunch of cheating users joined just to submit garbage material as exercise answers.
By Srinidhi C 1•
Jun 18, 2020
This was really worse... The content and the exercises have not been maintained or updated.. Especially the most of the software mentioned were really difficult to download and install as they were really out of date...
By Kevin F C V•
Jun 10, 2020
The exercises required different technologies and there is no explanation in how to install and use them.
By Jonathan B•
Jun 22, 2020
In general, the lectures (slides, presentations and videos) are fine, but the practical exercises are not very well made. First, the course is not maintained so the technologies or software used are, for some, not available anymore. Also, the practical exercises are not well describe at all.
By Enric E•
May 29, 2019
Even though I have learned about Cassandra, MongoDB, Neo4j and some other concepts, the proposed exercises need to be rebuilt from scratch.
The questionaires have some problems/errors. Good for learning, not good for "getting a certificate". I a sure they will fix this issues in the future
By Chris B•
Mar 5, 2020
The instructor knows what she's talking about but is difficult to understand - she speaks quickly with a heavy accent and even the course notes don't always accurately track what she says. The techno-music in the background during the lectures is very distracting - lower the volume or get rid of it.
Finally, you apparently need a computer science degree to install the Apache Cassandra program for Windows as the installation instructions given in the course are wildly outdated - the installation procedures have completely changed since this was recorded. I was unable to properly install this critical program and Coursera was completely unable to help me. This course was a big waste of my time.
By Tatpada R•
May 3, 2020
It was an amazing experience to take this course. Got much to learn and understand.
By mahesh p•
Apr 29, 2020
great course for beginners! enjoyed a lot..
By MANU V•
Mar 6, 2019
Very average content
By Rayson L•
Jul 29, 2019
This course does not have much content. You can find most of the content with a quick Google and I don't see why anyone should pay for this. The exercise in week 2 was just a copy-pasting exercise. The exercise in week 3 and 4 are not doable since the data is not given. The exercise for week 5 was great and I enjoyed it. I feel that the exercises for the other weeks should follow the one in week 5. Week 6 just had two super short quizzes. I did not learn much from this course.
By Amir G•
Sep 9, 2019
just awful.
By Ivan S C A•
Jun 24, 2019
Se contemplan sutilmente los principales elementos de los temas haciéndolos fácil de entender sin perder de vista la importancia de cada uno.
By Gunnar W•
Oct 24, 2020
Interesting course, intersting exercises! Sadly, a bunch of cheating users joined just to submit garbage material as exercise answers.
By 01fe19bcs418•
Apr 28, 2020
It was a Great Experience Learning new things related Databases and Definitely Gained Some more knowledge related to database
By N'dri A T P•
Jul 28, 2020
Ce cours m'a permis de maîtriser tous les contours des données NoSQL ainsi que les logiciels nécessaires.
By MANTUR V R•
Oct 22, 2021
it is an important course to learn who are interested to do data science
By Manash S•
Mar 19, 2021
You cannot interact with instructor for any query
By Prerana N•
Apr 23, 2020
You have got great teaching skills.Thank you
By Harsh S•
Oct 10, 2020
great courses must watch it!!!
By MADDINENI R C•
Oct 21, 2021
give my certificate please!!
By VIJAYALAXMI P•
May 11, 2020
If was good to learn online
By Susheel B M•
May 3, 2020
it was happy learning
By YASH S V•
Apr 28, 2020
great courses
By Saikam V R S V•
Oct 13, 2021
good course
By manne b p•
Oct 5, 2021
nice
By Rahul K•
May 4, 2020
I had a great experience learning this course, Got know lot of new things .