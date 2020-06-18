Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for NoSQL systems by Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

4.3
stars
153 ratings
30 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to the specialization course of NoSQL Systems. This course will be completed on six weeks, it will be supported with videos and exercises that will allow you to identify the differences between the relational and NoSQL databases. As part of these alternative technologies the student will learn the main characteristics and how to implement the typical NoSQL databases, such as Key-value, columnar, document and graph. Let's start! After completing this course, a learner will be able to ● Identify what type of NoSQL database to implement based on business requirements (key-value, document, full text, graph, etc.) ● Apply NoSQL data modeling from application specific queries ● Use Atomic Aggregates and denormalization as data modelling techniques to optimize query processing Software to download: MongoDB Neo4j SAPIQ Cassandra In case you have a Mac / IOS operating system you will need to use a virtual Machine (VirtualBox, Vmware)....

Top reviews

IA

Jun 23, 2019

Se contemplan sutilmente los principales elementos de los temas haciéndolos fácil de entender sin perder de vista la importancia de cada uno.

GW

Oct 23, 2020

Interesting course, intersting exercises! Sadly, a bunch of cheating users joined just to submit garbage material as exercise answers.

By Srinidhi C 1

Jun 18, 2020

This was really worse... The content and the exercises have not been maintained or updated.. Especially the most of the software mentioned were really difficult to download and install as they were really out of date...

By Kevin F C V

Jun 10, 2020

The exercises required different technologies and there is no explanation in how to install and use them.

By Jonathan B

Jun 22, 2020

In general, the lectures (slides, presentations and videos) are fine, but the practical exercises are not very well made. First, the course is not maintained so the technologies or software used are, for some, not available anymore. Also, the practical exercises are not well describe at all.

By Enric E

May 29, 2019

Even though I have learned about Cassandra, MongoDB, Neo4j and some other concepts, the proposed exercises need to be rebuilt from scratch.

The questionaires have some problems/errors. Good for learning, not good for "getting a certificate". I a sure they will fix this issues in the future

By Chris B

Mar 5, 2020

The instructor knows what she's talking about but is difficult to understand - she speaks quickly with a heavy accent and even the course notes don't always accurately track what she says. The techno-music in the background during the lectures is very distracting - lower the volume or get rid of it.

Finally, you apparently need a computer science degree to install the Apache Cassandra program for Windows as the installation instructions given in the course are wildly outdated - the installation procedures have completely changed since this was recorded. I was unable to properly install this critical program and Coursera was completely unable to help me. This course was a big waste of my time.

By Tatpada R

May 3, 2020

It was an amazing experience to take this course. Got much to learn and understand.

By mahesh p

Apr 29, 2020

great course for beginners! enjoyed a lot..

By MANU V

Mar 6, 2019

Very average content

By Rayson L

Jul 29, 2019

This course does not have much content. You can find most of the content with a quick Google and I don't see why anyone should pay for this. The exercise in week 2 was just a copy-pasting exercise. The exercise in week 3 and 4 are not doable since the data is not given. The exercise for week 5 was great and I enjoyed it. I feel that the exercises for the other weeks should follow the one in week 5. Week 6 just had two super short quizzes. I did not learn much from this course.

By Amir G

Sep 9, 2019

just awful.

By Ivan S C A

Jun 24, 2019

By Gunnar W

Oct 24, 2020

By 01fe19bcs418

Apr 28, 2020

It was a Great Experience Learning new things related Databases and Definitely Gained Some more knowledge related to database

By N'dri A T P

Jul 28, 2020

Ce cours m'a permis de maîtriser tous les contours des données NoSQL ainsi que les logiciels nécessaires.

By MANTUR V R

Oct 22, 2021

it is an important course to learn who are interested to do data science

By Manash S

Mar 19, 2021

You cannot interact with instructor for any query

By Prerana N

Apr 23, 2020

You have got great teaching skills.Thank you

By Harsh S

Oct 10, 2020

great courses must watch it!!!

By MADDINENI R C

Oct 21, 2021

give my certificate please!!

By VIJAYALAXMI P

May 11, 2020

If was good to learn online

By Susheel B M

May 3, 2020

it was happy learning

By YASH S V

Apr 28, 2020

great courses

By Saikam V R S V

Oct 13, 2021

good course

By manne b p

Oct 5, 2021

n​ice

By Rahul K

May 4, 2020

I had a great experience learning this course, Got know lot of new things .

