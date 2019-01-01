María del Pilar Ángeles obtained her Ph.D. in Computer Science from the Heriot-Watt University in 2007. Since 1989 she worked as Technical Support Engineer for a number of database software providers such as Software AG, Sybase de Mexico and e-Strategy Mexico. She is a full time Professor at the Facultad de Ingeniería, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México. Her recent research interests include Quality in Software Engineering, Master Data Management, Big Data, NoSQL, In-memory databases, Data Mining, Data Quality, Data matching, and Data Provenance.