Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Database systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Business Intelligence
  • Data Warehousing
  • Expected Return
  • Sap Hana
Course 2 of 4 in the
Database systems Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Business Intelligence as Analytical System

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Designing a Data Warehouse

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The ETL process and Analytical queries with SQL

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Predictive Analytics with Data mining

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min)

